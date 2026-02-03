Jumo Health and Areti Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Readiness-Based Clinical Trial Execution

Partnership strengthens patent pending PRISM™, Jumo Health's readiness-based recruitment, enrollment, and retention system, with advanced AI delivery capabilities for real-world study execution.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health, a Patient Experience Organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Areti Health, an AI technology company, to advance the innovation and execution of PRISM™, Jumo Health's readiness-based clinical trial recruitment, enrollment, and retention system.

PRISM was created to address a persistent challenge in clinical research: while sponsors and CROs have become increasingly effective at identifying medically eligible patients, many trials continue to struggle once participation begins. Screen failure after consent, early dropout, protocol deviations, site escalation, and costly rescue recruitment remain common, largely because patients enter trials before they are fully prepared for the emotional, cognitive, and practical demands of participation. The partnership with Areti Health strengthens PRISM's ability to treat readiness as a governed, measurable execution variable rather than an assumption, allowing readiness to be operationalized consistently and at scale across complex trial environments.

"Bringing PRISM to market at scale requires more than AI in name, it requires a partner that understands how conversational, generative, and agentic AI must operate inside regulated, high-stakes clinical trial environments," said Brittany Erana, Chief Executive Officer of Jumo Health. "Areti Health is a leader in this space, not because they apply AI broadly, but because they've built the delivery mechanisms required to support real decision-making, governed interactions, and sustained execution. This partnership allows Jumo Health to continue innovating PRISM as a readiness-based system that is both operationally rigorous and built for real-world trial complexity."

Advancing How Readiness Is Operationalized

Traditional approaches to trial performance have focused on optimizing recruitment volume, patient outreach, and eligibility matching. While necessary, these approaches stop short of addressing whether patients are truly prepared to enroll, engage, and remain in a study once the realities of participation emerge. PRISM was designed to fill that gap by embedding readiness directly into recruitment, enrollment, and retention workflows. Through this partnership, PRISM expands its ability to support adaptive, readiness-based interactions that prepare patients before advancement, validate feasibility during pre-screening, and detect risk early as participation evolves. Areti Health's conversational and agentic AI delivery capabilities enable PRISM to execute these workflows with consistency, governance, and scale, supporting intelligent patient interactions while maintaining the oversight and accountability required in regulated clinical research.

Why Jumo and Areti

Readiness-based execution demands more than static education or point tools. It requires a delivery layer capable of interpreting signals, guiding decisions, and adapting interactions over time. "Applying AI to clinical trials only matters if it improves real execution outcomes," said Ilya Gluhovsky, Chief Executive Officer of Areti Health. "PRISM is purpose-built to use AI not to accelerate volume, but to support better advancement decisions, more durable participation, and consistent execution. Jumo Health brings the clinical, behavioral, and governance expertise required to deploy these capabilities responsibly, and we're excited to support a system that directly addresses the root causes of trial failure." Together, Jumo Health and Areti Health advance a model of clinical trial execution that prioritizes preparedness, predictability, and patient experience without disrupting existing sponsor, CRO, or site infrastructure.

About Jumo Health

Backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners, Jumo Health is a Patient Experience Organization (PXO) redefining how patients engage with clinical research. While the life sciences industry has long focused on recruitment and eligibility, we address a deeper, more persistent challenge: whether patients are truly prepared to participate and remain engaged once the realities of a clinical trial begin.

Purpose-built to govern patient readiness, Jumo Health integrates artificial intelligence, real-world data, and social determinants of health with behavioral science, health literacy, and human-centered design. The result is a readiness system that reduces friction, mitigates fear, and builds durable trust, particularly in complex studies with high emotional, cognitive, and logistical burden.

From first exposure through trial completion, we help patients and caregivers make informed participation decisions and sustain engagement over time. Supporting studies across 24 therapeutic areas, 180 conditions, and 90 languages, Jumo Health partners with 17 of the world's top 25 life sciences companies to improve trial execution, expand access, and increase the likelihood that patients who enroll can complete.

About Areti Health

Areti Health is a venture-backed Silicon Valley AI technology company transforming how clinical research engages and advances patients through trials. Its core innovation is an AI-driven Coordinator that automates 24/7 patient interaction, scanning clinical data, engaging candidates across channels, pre-qualifying prospects, scheduling next steps, and nurturing participation with empathetic, intelligent responses. Areti's conversational, generative, and agentic AI capabilities integrate with EMRs, CRMs, and clinical workflows to accelerate recruitment, reduce manual burden, and improve operational predictability. By the slow and inconsistent communication barriers persistent in the industry, Areti enables clinical research teams to meet enrollment goals more reliably and deliver better experiences for patients and sites alike.

