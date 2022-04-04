Jumo Health's CEO Invited to Speak about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Health Care at the National Action Network 2022 Convention

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Aniskovich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jumo Health, will speak at the National Action Network's 2022 Convention on Friday, April 8 at 4:45pm.

Aniskovich will participate in a panel discussion titled "Health and Wellness in the Wake of COVID." He will join health care leaders including:

Dr. Virginia Caine , Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department

, Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department Dr. Randall Brown , MD, MPH, Global Lead and Senior Director, Teva Pharmaceuticals

, MD, MPH, Global Lead and Senior Director, Rev. Dr. Que English, Director, Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Debra Fraser-Howze , Founder, Choose Healthy Life

, Founder, Choose Healthy Life Deborah Wafer , HIV Prevention Medical Scientist, Gilead Sciences

, HIV Prevention Medical Scientist, Tony R. Wafford , President and CEO, I Choose Life Foundation

, President and CEO, I Choose Life Foundation Rev. Oliver E. Buie , Vice President of National Action Network Los Angeles Chapter (Moderator)

"Given our focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, it is an honor to be included on this panel of health care leaders. Jumo Health stands with the National Action Network in its pursuit of one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality," shared Aniskovich. "Inequities in health care continue to plague our nation. During this panel, I'll discuss how our multicultural health literacy initiatives can close these gaps."

The National Action Network Convention will take place April 6-9, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The purpose of the event is to bring together some of the country's most influential figures – from top government officials, to faith and civil rights leaders to grassroots organizations. In its 31st year, the event will address our nation's crisis in racial justice and meaningful forms of action.

"We are so honored to have such a prestigious group of health providers, community outreach organizers, and faith leaders to participate in what we believe will be the beginning of a movement to address health inequities among those most vulnerable," said Rev. DeVess Toon, National Field Director of the National Action Network.

About National Action Network

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality. To learn more about NAN, visit https://nationalactionnetwork.net/

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally sensitive, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 75+ countries and 90+ languages - and we're always expanding! Our multicultural offerings are designed to explain the latest in evidence-based literature using highly visual elements so that everyone can understand complex medical topics. We use familiar mediums to ensure this - from comic books and Pixar®-style animation, to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories - all tailored based on age and audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to ensure an authentic patient experience is accurately represented. To learn more about Jumo Health, please visit JumoHealth.com .

