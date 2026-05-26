JumpCloud Continues Its Global Leadership in the G2 Summer Reports

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced its continued market leadership in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Reports. The company secured 141 Leader badges, surpassing its previous record of 118. JumpCloud was recognized as a global leader across multiple core IT categories, earning the #1 ranking in Cloud Directory Services, Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Password Policy Enforcement. These rankings, driven entirely by verified customer feedback, solidify JumpCloud's position as the premier choice for organizations seeking to unify and secure their IT infrastructure.

As modern IT environments grow increasingly complex, JumpCloud's intelligent platform approach continues to resonate deeply with the mid-market. By consolidating identity, device management, and access control into a single, unified console, JumpCloud eliminates tool sprawl and delivers a secure framework that allows businesses to scale without friction.

JumpCloud is a global leader in the following categories:

Cloud Directory Services

Governance, Risk & Compliance

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Password Policy Enforcement

Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Remote Support

SaaS Spend Management

Security Compliance

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

User Provisioning and Governance Tools

"Our recognition in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid reports is a direct reflection of our mission to make IT secure and intelligent for the modern workforce," said Himanshu Raghav, senior director, customer success, JumpCloud. "In a year defined by the rapid adoption of AI agents and hybrid work models, our customers are looking for foundational unification. These badges prove that JumpCloud provides the security, visibility, and simplicity required to thrive in this new landscape."

This recognition comes only a few weeks after JumpCloud announced the launch of Agentic IAM, a new extension to its identity and device management solution. To learn more about that announcement, click HERE.

To learn more about JumpCloud and G2 Grid Reports, click HERE.

What G2 users are saying:

"I use JumpCloud for managing the infrastructure of computers within our company, and it's great for managing scripts and assets efficiently. I find it tidy, efficient, easy to use, and it's always updating, which is very helpful. The system's infrastructure is neat, tidy, and modern, and is easy on the eye. The staff are very positive and assertive, making the overall experience even better. JumpCloud's infrastructure embraces modern technology, like AI, which I find very positive and useful." —G2 user John W.

"JumpCloud makes it easy to manage Windows, macOS, and Linux from one place. The agent is lightweight and reliable, and even when a device can't use full MDM, we still get good inventory and can enforce basics like encryption, firewall, and screen lock. Overall, it does a lot and keeps our fleet in a healthy, compliant state without a ton of overhead. Big shoutout to their support, fast, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful; and to the AI chat in the console, which speeds up troubleshooting and 'how do I…?' tasks more than I expected." —G2 user Fellipe S.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.