JumpCloud Launches Agentic IAM to Govern the AI Lifecycle

New Service Offering Unifies Human, Non-Human, and Agentic Governance

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced the launch of Agentic IAM. This is a new extension to its identity and device management solution. Agentic IAM is designed to replicate similar patterns of human workforce identity and access management (IAM). As AI agents evolve from niche tools into mission-critical workers at machine speeds, JumpCloud is the only platform that provides a unified control plane anchoring every human, non-human, and autonomous agent to a verified, healthy device, regardless of the underlying operating system or LLM.

The traditional workforce has transformed into a hybrid of human and autonomous agents. While standard IAM tools treat identities as static entries, AI agents are dynamic, high-velocity entities that require friction-free access to perform tasks. With Agentic IAM, all non-human forms of identity are discovered, onboarded, and registered as corporate identities. They are appropriately provisioned with the right set of credentials, and can only use those credentials for the specific resources they are entitled to. Without unified management, organizations are not able to adopt AI and leverage it for business results and impact.

"By extending Zero Trust governance to the point of AI execution, we eliminate the dangerous attribution gap," said Joel Rennich, senior vice president, product management, JumpCloud. "We aren't just providing a report on security events; we are providing the automated guardrails and security muscle memory necessary to manage the entire agentic lifecycle. This ensures that AI moves from a hidden shadow risk to a secure competitive advantage, accelerating AI adoption by providing complete visibility into the data path."

Unified Lifecycle Management for Agentic Identities

JumpCloud's Agentic IAM eliminates the attribution gap created when autonomous agents mask their actions under human credentials. Because JumpCloud is LLM-agnostic and platform-independent, organizations can deploy their choice of AI models across Windows, macOS, and Linux environments without siloed security.

The platform delivers a comprehensive lifecycle management framework, allowing you to Discover, Register, Manage, and Review agentic and AI usage:

AI Discovery & Directory: Identify all agents across the organization—including locally running resources like Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers—and register them into a governed inventory.

Identify all agents across the organization—including locally running resources like Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers—and register them into a governed inventory. AI Access & Governance: The AI Gateway provides a central point to register human, non-human identities (NHI), and agents. It supports Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and API flows, ensuring every interaction is authenticated via OpenID Connect and is fully auditable.

The AI Gateway provides a central point to register human, non-human identities (NHI), and agents. It supports Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and API flows, ensuring every interaction is authenticated via OpenID Connect and is fully auditable. AI Device Trust: Unlike legacy identity tools, JumpCloud verifies the health and managed state of hardware in real time across all major OSes, ensuring agents are not running on compromised or unmanaged devices.

Unlike legacy identity tools, JumpCloud verifies the health and managed state of hardware in real time across all major OSes, ensuring agents are not running on compromised or unmanaged devices. Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Governance: Admins can enforce risk-based checkpoints for high-impact AI actions, requiring explicit human authorization before execution.

Strategic Roadmap and Availability

JumpCloud is rolling out these capabilities throughout 2026 to ensure organizations are agent-ready:

Managed AI Connectors & Audit Reporting: Centralized logging and token management

Centralized logging and management AI Device Trust & Tool Discovery: Applying conditional access to AI sessions

Applying conditional access to AI sessions Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Trust: Governing how agents delegate authority across systems

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.