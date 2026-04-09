JumpCloud to Launch New India Data Center to Support Data Residency in April

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. is expanding its global network by opening a new data center in India. It allows companies in India and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to manage their users and devices with improved performance while providing secure local data storage.

This move further strengthens JumpCloud's support for businesses adhering to India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. By offering a local hosting option, JumpCloud provides the intelligent, secure IT foundations that make it easier for IT teams to meet legal requirements while keeping their workforces secure.

Local Data Hosting and Better Performance

Teams across India and the broader Asia-Pacific region need tools that are fast and follow local laws. The new JumpCloud India region offers several benefits:

Regional data hosting option: Enables organizations to deploy JumpCloud services within India for data governance and operational preferences.

Enables organizations to deploy JumpCloud services within India for data governance and operational preferences. Low-latency user experience: Improves performance for users in India and nearby regions.

Improves performance for users in India and nearby regions. Operational resilience: Supports regional deployment strategies and business continuity planning.

A Global Platform for Modern Work

"India and Asia-Pacific are key to our growth," said Diwakar Naramreddy, senior vice president, engineering, JumpCloud. "By opening this in the India region, we are helping our customers follow local data laws and empower India's digital-first enterprises with tools that respect local sovereignty without sacrificing global scale."

The India region includes the full breadth of JumpCloud's platform. Customers will get the complete suite of identity, access, and device management capabilities without compromise. New customers can choose this region at no extra cost.

Availability

The JumpCloud India region will be deployed in April 2026. New customers in India and APAC can select the India region when they sign up.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.