JumpStart Leaders Council Gains Momentum in 2019
Council Works to Increase Engagement Between Young Professional and Entrepreneurial Communities
Mar 26, 2019, 12:38 ET
CLEVELAND, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JumpStart Leaders Council brings together 15 of Northeast Ohio's brightest minds to help JumpStart identify and address the opportunities of the future.
Launched in 2018, the Council brings together professionals from local corporations, nonprofits, startups and investing firms. Council members are leaders at their places of work and in our communities. They are also united by the belief that entrepreneurship has a vital role to play in ensuring the economic strength and vibrancy of our region.
"At JumpStart, we are committed to inclusion," said JumpStart President Cathy Belk. "This commitment includes tapping into the expertise of young, ambitious professionals who not only help us do more impactful work, but also represent the future of this region. That's what this council is all about."
The Leaders Council works closely with two JumpStart staff advisors— Senior Investment Associate Ashley Alber and Advancement Manager Haley Burk—as well as board liaisons JJ DiGeronimo and Anthony Campana to share knowledge, make recommendations and develop initiatives to engage young professionals and ensure a diverse range of voices and perspectives are being heard within the larger entrepreneurial ecosystem.
"JumpStart was the organization that got me home after 9 years in Chicago for college and grad school. When our startup began raising money, JumpStart and its collaborators were some of our earliest funders," said Kate Volzer, council chair and co-founder/CEO of Wisr, a venture-backed software startup in the higher education technology space. "I see the Leaders Council as a great way to play a role in supporting talent attraction/retention in Northeast Ohio and it's an honor to play a central role in an organization that has helped me re-launch my career here."
The other 14 Members of the JumpStart Leaders Council are:
- Selina Marie Pagán, president, Young Latino Network
- Maria LeFebre, founder, Your Local Girl Gang
- Oge Anoliefo, analyst, Jones Lang LaSalle
- Graham Williamson, VP, KeyBank Enterprise Commercial Payments
- Tom Brew, wellness director, Britton Gallagher
- Sharmaine Givens, analyst, KeyBank
- Rakesh Guha, engineer, Vlipsy
- Parag Jagdale, co-founder and CTO, Revenue Conduit
- Marques Martin, co-founder and managing partner, The Inkwell Group
- Luis Cabrera, analyst, Brookfield Properties
- Liz Todia, analyst, Mutual Capital Partners
- Jacob Sheridan, CEO, TPA Stream
- Jaclyn Inglis, product marketing specialist, Hyland Software
- Christina Sanders, founder, Next Play
About JumpStart Inc.
JumpStart is a nationally recognized investing, entrepreneurial support and economic development organization dedicated to unlocking the full potential of diverse and ambitious entrepreneurs to economically transform entire communities. For more information, visit www.jumpstartinc.org and follow @JumpStartInc on Twitter.
SOURCE JumpStart Inc.
