JumpStart Leaders Council Gains Momentum in 2019

"At JumpStart, we are committed to inclusion," said JumpStart President Cathy Belk. "This commitment includes tapping into the expertise of young, ambitious professionals who not only help us do more impactful work, but also represent the future of this region. That's what this council is all about."

The Leaders Council works closely with two JumpStart staff advisors— Senior Investment Associate Ashley Alber and Advancement Manager Haley Burk—as well as board liaisons JJ DiGeronimo and Anthony Campana to share knowledge, make recommendations and develop initiatives to engage young professionals and ensure a diverse range of voices and perspectives are being heard within the larger entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"JumpStart was the organization that got me home after 9 years in Chicago for college and grad school. When our startup began raising money, JumpStart and its collaborators were some of our earliest funders," said Kate Volzer, council chair and co-founder/CEO of Wisr, a venture-backed software startup in the higher education technology space. "I see the Leaders Council as a great way to play a role in supporting talent attraction/retention in Northeast Ohio and it's an honor to play a central role in an organization that has helped me re-launch my career here."

The other 14 Members of the JumpStart Leaders Council are:

Selina Marie Pagán, president, Young Latino Network

Maria LeFebre , founder, Your Local Girl Gang

, founder, Your Local Girl Gang Oge Anoliefo, analyst, Jones Lang LaSalle

Graham Williamson , VP, KeyBank Enterprise Commercial Payments

, VP, KeyBank Enterprise Commercial Payments Tom Brew , wellness director, Britton Gallagher

, wellness director, Sharmaine Givens , analyst, KeyBank

, analyst, KeyBank Rakesh Guha , engineer, Vlipsy

, engineer, Vlipsy Parag Jagdale , co-founder and CTO, Revenue Conduit

, co-founder and CTO, Revenue Conduit Marques Martin , co-founder and managing partner, The Inkwell Group

, co-founder and managing partner, The Inkwell Group Luis Cabrera , analyst, Brookfield Properties

, analyst, Brookfield Properties Liz Todia , analyst, Mutual Capital Partners

, analyst, Mutual Capital Partners Jacob Sheridan , CEO, TPA Stream

, CEO, TPA Stream Jaclyn Inglis , product marketing specialist, Hyland Software

, product marketing specialist, Hyland Software Christina Sanders , founder, Next Play

About JumpStart Inc.

JumpStart is a nationally recognized investing, entrepreneurial support and economic development organization dedicated to unlocking the full potential of diverse and ambitious entrepreneurs to economically transform entire communities. For more information, visit www.jumpstartinc.org and follow @JumpStartInc on Twitter.





SOURCE JumpStart Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jumpstartinc.org

