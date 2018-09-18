Jumptuit Announces Appointment of Colonel David Sullivan as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jumptuit Government

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Government, Inc. announced today that U.S. Air Force (USAF) Colonel (Retired), David M. Sullivan, has agreed to serve as its Chairman of the Board. Jumptuit Government, Inc. is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc. and part of the Jumptuit Group. Col. Sullivan comes to the Jumptuit Group with a distinguished military career of 30 years in the Air Force. Col. Sullivan joined the private sector in 2017 and is considered an expert on matters concerning national defense, aerospace, and international relations business sectors.

A command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, principally in fighter aircraft, Col. Sullivan served his country through numerous contingency combat operations since he entered the service in 1987 and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross flying the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter. Col. Sullivan concluded his military career in leadership positions both at the operational and senior government staff levels.

In his final military assignment, Sullivan served on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon as the United States National Liaison Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia. An accomplished military professional and diplomat, Sullivan presented national viewpoints and served as a conduit between Washington, D.C., and the three strategic NATO alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Mons, Belgium, and Norfolk, Virginia. Prior to this Pentagon appointment, Sullivan served as Deputy Director and Director of Operations for the White House Situation Room. At the White House, Col. Sullivan managed the White House operations and intelligence center in the West Wing, maintained global situational awareness for the President and Vice President, the National Security Advisor, and their staffs, and alerted principal White House officials to fast-breaking crises.

"We are excited to have Col. Sullivan join the Jumptuit team," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "Jumptuit Government, Inc. will benefit from David's extensive experience in government having served at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and along the E-Ring corridors of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C."

"The challenge of processing big data prevails throughout our government," said Dave Sullivan. "The team Don Leka has put together is going to revolutionize the traditional methods government, industry, and citizens use to process data in this digital age. We are going to bring a 21st century solution to a 21st century global challenge. Jumptuit is on the cusp of being the disruptive technology that will change the way humans interact with data, the cloud and the internet of things. It is clear that Jumptuit's greatest opportunities lie ahead. I am truly excited to join Jumptuit at such a pivotal time, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation that the team has already established."

Col. Sullivan received his Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. In addition, he holds Master's degrees from the U.S. Naval War College, the U.S. Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, and the U.S. Army War College.

About Jumptuit

Jumptuit reduces digital friction for consumers and companies by delivering hyper-relevant data services through its Smart Data Conduit and Autonomous AI Analysis across Intelligent Voice Assistant (IVA) enabled devices. Jumptuit's cross-platform continuum of structured, unstructured and semi-structured data, encapsulates a broad range of sensor, cloud service and IoT data sources.

The premise of Jumptuit is to find the relationships between events to elicit hyper-relevant decisioning data for users. Jumptuit's patent pending intelligent cross-platform systems and methods are designed to increase confidence levels in prediction and benefit users in their search and retrieval of data across platforms. They also benefit users by autonomously gathering information and performing market research based on users' queries, location, activities and events.

Jumptuit delivers hyper-relevant data to users anytime and anywhere, based on their queries, location, activities and events. Jumptuit's cross-platform solution supports most IVAs including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri, Microsoft Cortana and Samsung Bixby. Blockchain Technology ensures security and we use 256-bit encryption or higher to protect your data every step of the way. Jumptuit is a multi-platform deployment across hosting platforms.

Jumptuit Editorial Contact:

Drew De Risi

Jumptuit

917.650.1359

dderisi@jumptuit.com

SOURCE Jumptuit

Related Links

https://www.jumptuit.com

