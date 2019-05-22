Jumptuit Announces Appointment of Lucie S. Salhany to the Board of Directors of Jumptuit Media & Entertainment

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Media & Entertainment, Inc. announced today that Lucie S. Salhany, will join the Board of Directors. Jumptuit Media & Entertainment is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc. and part of the Jumptuit Group.

Lucie Salhany was the first woman to head a major television network when she accepted the Chairmanship of Fox Broadcasting Co. after serving as Chairwoman of the Twentieth Television division of Fox. Subsequent to chairing Fox, Ms. Salhany accepted the post of Chief Executive Officer and President of United Paramount Network (UPN), launching and growing UPN to become the fifth major broadcast network. Ms. Salhany has also served on the Board of Directors for Echo Bridge Entertainment, Compaq and Hewlett-Packard.

Ms. Salhany has received numerous accolades, including the 1997 HELP humanitarian Award, the Cable Financial Management Organization's Avatar Award and the Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). She was named Executive of the Year by the Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors. In 1995, the American Women in Radio and Television also honored her with their Silver Satellite Award.

"We are honored to have someone with Lucie's incredible pioneering spirit and body of work join the Jumptuit Team," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "The glass ceilings Lucie Salhany shattered throughout her career helped to open the doors of the media and entertainment industry to women. She is an inspiration to us all and we look forward to her wisdom and guidance in the scaling of Jumptuit."

"Having had a front row seat and watching the development, evolution and maturing of the Jumptuit Data Platform over the past several years, I have great confidence in Don Leka and his management and technology teams," said Lucie Salhany. "As Big Data and AI penetrate all segments of media and entertainment, the Jumptuit Data Platform has the potential to be transformative in its unique capacity to autonomously provide hyper-relevant information to all participants in the value chain from creation to production to marketing and distribution and deliver hyper-personalized media and entertainment to consumers."

About Jumptuit

Jumptuit analyzes more data to provide you with less information – only that which is highly relevant and useful in helping you to make better informed decisions.

The Jumptuit Data Platform solves the problem of information overload and data fragmentation by autonomously delivering hyper-relevant information and insights to users and organizations based on Jumptuit's Dynamic Awareness™ of their activity.

The Jumptuit Data Platform is positioned at the intersection of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Blockchain, facilitating the secure, compliant, compatible and intelligent exchange of data between organizations in all market sectors, unleashing the power of data and relevant insights.

