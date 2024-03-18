Jumptuit Expands Artificial Intelligence Intellectual Property Portfolio with Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for AI Assisted Search

News provided by

Jumptuit

18 Mar, 2024, 07:42 ET

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit, an AI Scenario Forecasting company focused on detecting probabilities of disruptive global events that impact regions and market sectors, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance broadening protection of Jumptuit's novel AI Search Technology.

"System and Method of AI Assisted Search" (Application No: 15/950,922) is a system and method for AI assisted expanded search. The inventor is Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka.

Continue Reading

"We are pleased to receive this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO broadening protection of Jumptuit's AI Assisted Search Technology," said Inventor and Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "This novel technology is a meaningful addition to Jumptuit's AI IP portfolio that constitutes the underlying systems and methods of the Company's technology with significant implications for transforming how data is discovered and used, and broad applications across sectors and disciplines."

About The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) dynamically tracks anomalous external factors across regions and sectors, the clustering of cross-sector elements and constitution of events, and the geolocations, market sectors, industries, and entities likely to be impacted.

TJG dynamically assesses jurisdiction, sector, industry, and company risk. Unexpected events that germinate in a region or sector can now more quickly be seen and the trajectory and time of impact estimated, reducing external shock to market sectors, industries, and companies.  

Dynamic intelligence and scenario forecasting is provided to governmental and intergovernmental organizations and S&P 500 and private companies, enabling dynamic contingency planning so that decision makers can avoid, circumvent, or bypass the full impact of events.

Highly nuanced individualized intelligence is provided to employees based on their workflow and project responsibilities, activities, schedules, and itineraries mitigating risk throughout the organization.

TJG provides quantum reductions in the time allocated to performing data search and retrieval and information assessment, and quantum reductions in the Cost of Risk (COR).

Jumptuit Editorial
Contact: Drew De Risi
Jumptuit
917.650.1359
[email protected]

SOURCE Jumptuit

Also from this source

Davos 2024: Jumptuit Announces Genesis J2T AI Scenario Forecasting of Global Instability, Conflict, and Event Shockwaves to Reduce the Cost of Political Risk

Davos 2024: Jumptuit Announces Genesis J2T AI Scenario Forecasting of Global Instability, Conflict, and Event Shockwaves to Reduce the Cost of Political Risk

On the occasion of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jumptuit announces the launch of Genesis J2T AI scenario ...
Jumptuit Health Announces Genesis J2T-H1: AI-Assisted Genome-Environment Geolocation Exposure Scenario Forecasting

Jumptuit Health Announces Genesis J2T-H1: AI-Assisted Genome-Environment Geolocation Exposure Scenario Forecasting

Jumptuit Health announces the launch of Genesis J2T-H1, AI-Assisted genome-environment geolocation exposure scenario forecasting to provide...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics