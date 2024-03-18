Jumptuit Expands Artificial Intelligence Intellectual Property Portfolio with Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for AI Assisted Search

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit, an AI Scenario Forecasting company focused on detecting probabilities of disruptive global events that impact regions and market sectors, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance broadening protection of Jumptuit's novel AI Search Technology.

"System and Method of AI Assisted Search" (Application No: 15/950,922) is a system and method for AI assisted expanded search. The inventor is Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka.

"We are pleased to receive this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO broadening protection of Jumptuit's AI Assisted Search Technology," said Inventor and Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "This novel technology is a meaningful addition to Jumptuit's AI IP portfolio that constitutes the underlying systems and methods of the Company's technology with significant implications for transforming how data is discovered and used, and broad applications across sectors and disciplines."

About The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) dynamically tracks anomalous external factors across regions and sectors, the clustering of cross-sector elements and constitution of events, and the geolocations, market sectors, industries, and entities likely to be impacted.

TJG dynamically assesses jurisdiction, sector, industry, and company risk. Unexpected events that germinate in a region or sector can now more quickly be seen and the trajectory and time of impact estimated, reducing external shock to market sectors, industries, and companies.

Dynamic intelligence and scenario forecasting is provided to governmental and intergovernmental organizations and S&P 500 and private companies, enabling dynamic contingency planning so that decision makers can avoid, circumvent, or bypass the full impact of events.

Highly nuanced individualized intelligence is provided to employees based on their workflow and project responsibilities, activities, schedules, and itineraries mitigating risk throughout the organization.

TJG provides quantum reductions in the time allocated to performing data search and retrieval and information assessment, and quantum reductions in the Cost of Risk (COR).

Jumptuit Editorial

Contact: Drew De Risi

Jumptuit

917.650.1359

[email protected]

SOURCE Jumptuit