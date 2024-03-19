NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit, an AI Scenario Forecasting company focused on detecting probabilities of disruptive global events that impact regions and market sectors, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance broadening protection of Jumptuit's novel AI and Blockchain Technology.

Jumptuit Strengthens AI and Blockchain Intellectual Property Portfolio with Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for Data Correlation Engine.

"System and Method of Correlating Multiple Data Points to Create a Single Data Point" (Application No: 15/950,866) is a system and method of a scanning, search and analysis engine that creates correlated metadata. The inventor is Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka.

"We are pleased to receive this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO, providing additional protection for our AI and Blockchain Technology," said Inventor and Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "This novel technology further strengthens Jumptuit's Intellectual Property that enables a comprehensive new approach to quickly retrieve, and securely exchange, relevant data across a broad spectrum of cloud services and platforms."

The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) dynamically tracks anomalous external factors across regions and sectors, the clustering of cross-sector elements and constitution of events, and the geolocations, market sectors, industries, and entities likely to be impacted.

TJG dynamically assesses jurisdiction, sector, industry, and company risk. Unexpected events that germinate in a region or sector can now more quickly be seen and the trajectory and time of impact estimated, reducing external shock to market sectors, industries, and companies.

Dynamic intelligence and scenario forecasting is provided to governmental and intergovernmental organizations and S&P 500 and private companies, enabling dynamic contingency planning so that decision makers can avoid, circumvent, or bypass the full impact of events.

Highly nuanced individualized intelligence is provided to employees based on their workflow and project responsibilities, activities, schedules, and itineraries mitigating risk throughout the organization.

TJG provides quantum reductions in the time allocated to performing data search and retrieval and information assessment, and quantum reductions in the Cost of Risk (COR).

