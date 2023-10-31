Jumptuit Granted Artificial Intelligence (AI) Search Patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Jumptuit

31 Oct, 2023, 07:42 ET

Jumptuit Secures Patent for "SYSTEM AND METHOD OF AI ASSISTED SEARCH BASED ON EVENTS AND LOCATION"

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Inventor Donald Leka, Founder and CEO of Jumptuit, the following AI Search patent, "SYSTEM AND METHOD OF AI ASSISTED SEARCH BASED ON EVENTS AND LOCATION."

This AI Search invention relates to a system and method for autonomously retrieving relevant information in advance of future events and locations based on time intervals and distance intervals.

This USPTO-granted AI Search patent is part of a much larger Intellectual Property (IP) protection strategy consisting of patents and trade secrets that constitute the underlying systems and methodologies of the Jumptuit Group's technologies.

"Collectively, the Jumptuit Group's IP represents a comprehensive new approach in the development of Artificial Intelligence," said Inventor and Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "The goal is not to mimic and amplify human knowledge, sensibilities and intelligence, but rather to complement human thinking and decision-making by continuously observing 'states' free of human constructs and observing and learning new correlations and causations in relation to cross-sector variables that constitute future events – a non-human approach to help humans chart a future free from avoidable crises and conflict. Imagine at scale an infinite number of points of intersection between 8.1 billion dynamic, unique human profiles and an inestimable number of probable unique events occurring at distinct geolocations and points in time – imagine the opportunity to mitigate the incalculable pain, suffering and losses caused by events that can be avoided. The Jumptuit Group's interconnecting AI modules that exchange data and insights across sectors collectively provide unprecedented visibility into future events and unrivaled augmentation of human decision-making to mitigate risk and improve outcomes."

The Jumptuit Group will be making additional IP announcements shortly.

About the Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) dynamically tracks anomalous external factors across regions and sectors, the clustering of cross-sector elements and constitution of events, and the geolocations, market sectors, industries and entities likely to be impacted.  

TJG dynamically assesses jurisdiction, sector, industry, and company risk. Unexpected events that germinate in a region or sector can now more quickly be seen and the trajectory and time of impact estimated, reducing external shock to market sectors, industries and companies.

Dynamic intelligence and scenario forecasting is provided to governmental and intergovernmental organizations and S&P 500 and private companies, enabling dynamic contingency planning so that decision makers can avoid, circumvent or bypass the full impact of events.

Highly nuanced individualized intelligence is provided to employees based on their workflow and project responsibilities, activities, events, schedules, and itineraries mitigating risk throughout the organization.

TJG provides quantum reductions in the time allocated to performing data search and retrieval and information assessment, and quantum reductions in the Cost of Risk (COR).

Jumptuit Editorial
Contact: Drew De Risi
Jumptuit
917.650.1359
dderisi@jumptuit.com

SOURCE Jumptuit

