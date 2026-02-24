Jumptuit Granted Artificial Intelligence (AI) Search Patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Jumptuit Secures Patent for "SYSTEM AND METHOD OF AI ASSISTED SEARCH BASED ON EVENTS AND LOCATION"

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Inventor Donald Leka, Founder and CEO of Jumptuit, the following AI Search patent, "System and Method of AI Assisted Search Based on Events and Location."

Jumptuit Secures Patent for “SYSTEM AND METHOD OF AI ASSISTED SEARCH BASED ON EVENTS AND LOCATION”

This AI Search invention relates to a system and method for autonomously retrieving relevant information in advance of future events based on time and distance intervals. The framework enables the identification of emergent transitional events within multi-dimensional data groupings derived from live data streams; it aligns data points with shared temporal, spatial, and semantic properties occurring in proximity to specific geo-locations and time frames.

The newly granted patent, "System and Method of AI Assisted Search Based on Events and Location" (Patent No. 12561386), expands on the previously granted patents, "System and Method of AI Assisted Search" (Patent No. 12361080), "System and Method of Correlating Multiple Data Points to Create a New Single Data Point" (Patent No. 11977584), "System and Method of AI Assisted Search" (Patent No. 11971933), and "System and Method of AI Assisted Search Based on Events and Location" (Patent No. 11803602).

About The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) is an AI research and development company working in the emerging field of Anticipatory Intelligence.

The purpose of Anticipatory Intelligence is to observe and understand the antecedent elements of events, their movements and the forces among them, based on heightened sensory and spatial intelligence.

Our goal is to accelerate the anticipation of events that pose risks and opportunities to organizations and help policymakers and practitioners develop anticipatory strategies to improve stakeholder outcomes.

TJG is an interconnected network of subsidiary companies across geographies and sectors realizing synergies among them.

TJG companies operate within the same technology, licensing, and business model framework, allowing for seamless deployment of product modules between the Operating Vertical Companies (OVCs).

Jumptuit Editorial Contact:

Jordan Glass

Jumptuit

914.584.5022

[email protected]

SOURCE Jumptuit