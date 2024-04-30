Jumptuit Granted New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Search Patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Jumptuit Secures Patent for "SYSTEM AND METHOD OF AI ASSISTED SEARCH"

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Inventor Donald Leka, Founder and CEO of Jumptuit, a new AI Search patent, "SYSTEM AND METHOD OF AI ASSISTED SEARCH."

This AI Search invention relates to a system and method of AI expanded search for correlated data and information. AI formulated queries derived from AI generated metadata and analysis yield a plurality of independent search results including primary and expanded responses. AI generated queries expand search results to include data and information not requested by the user, but rather based on relevancy to the user's initial query. Each set of AI formulated queries constitutes a unique dynamically generated pattern rather than a static pattern based on an initial search string.

The newly granted "System and Method of AI Assisted Search" patent (Patent No. 11971933) expands on the previously granted "System and Method of AI Assisted Search Based on Events and Location" (Patent No. 11803602), an AI Search invention that relates to a system and method for autonomously retrieving relevant information in advance of future events and locations based on time intervals and distance intervals.

This USPTO-granted AI Search patent is part of a much larger Intellectual Property (IP) protection strategy consisting of patents and trade secrets that constitute the underlying systems and methodologies of the Jumptuit Group's technologies.

"People often fail to formulate targeted queries," said Inventor and Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "Jumptuit's AI Search removes the onus of manual search from the user by autonomously formulating a series of targeted queries that constitute an expanded search to ensure materiality, currency, and comprehensiveness of data sets and information. Jumptuit reduces the organization's cost of search and automates the decision stack to improve query generation and results, research and analysis, and decision-making."

The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) dynamically tracks anomalous external factors across regions and sectors, the clustering of cross-sector elements and constitution of events, and the geolocations, market sectors, industries, and entities likely to be impacted.

TJG dynamically assesses jurisdictional, sector, industry, company, asset class, and goods and commodities risk. Unexpected geopolitical, environmental, or public health events that germinate in a region or sector can now more quickly be seen, and the trajectory and time of impact estimated, reducing external shock to market sectors, industries, and companies.

Dynamic intelligence and scenario forecasting is provided to governmental and intergovernmental organizations and S&P 500 and private companies, enabling dynamic contingency planning so that decision makers can avoid, circumvent, or bypass the full impact of events.

Highly nuanced individualized intelligence is provided to employees based on their workflow and project responsibilities, activities, schedules, and itineraries mitigating risk throughout the organization.

TJG provides quantum reductions in the time allocated to performing data search and retrieval and information assessment, and quantum reductions in the Cost of Risk (COR).

