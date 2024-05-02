Jumptuit Launches Genesis J2T AI Global Risk Visibility Spectrum Dashboard Detecting Probable Geopolitical and Environmental Events

AI Scenario Forecasting Reducing the Cost of Risk Across Regions, Jurisdictions, Sectors, Industries, Companies, Asset Classes, and Goods and Commodities

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit is announcing today the launch of the Genesis J2T Global Risk Visibility Spectrum Dashboard providing AI Scenario Forecasting of probable geopolitical and environmental events for government and corporate leaders.

Geopolitical Risk has become the global economy's preeminent risk factor impacting regions, jurisdictions, market sectors, industries, companies, asset classes, and goods and commodities.

Government and corporate leaders are under increasing pressure to formulate policies that anticipate unexpected global events and reduce the cost of risk. Accurate forecasting is a prerequisite to formulating effective policy to reduce intrastate instability, interstate stress, and mitigate geopolitical and economic consequences.

AI Scenario Forecasting is designed to anticipate probable events and conditions, identify correlations and clusters of variables across sectors, and assess probable causation enabling government and corporate leaders to circumvent, bypass, and avoid future events, or better manage and mitigate unavoidable risk.

Global Risk Visibility Spectrum Dashboard

The Global Risk Visibility Spectrum (GRVS) dashboard provides visibility into all that is observable and what can be deduced from clusters of cross sector variables and signals to determine probabilities and formulate proactive policies.

GRVS is a powerfully dynamic visual and resource rich dashboard with unprecedented reach and coverage of geopolitical and environmental risk across all regions, jurisdictions, sectors, industries, companies, asset classes, and goods and commodities.

The GRVS interface is a composite dashboard consisting of familiar and easy-to-use geolocation, charting and information table components providing dynamic data and probabilities of future events.

The GRVS dashboard's granularity of coverage includes visibility into hyper-localized events, local, regional and geostrategic dynamics, all land and maritime borders, critical waterways, and impacts of probable geopolitical and environmental events on sectors, industries, companies, asset classes and goods and commodities.

GRVS introduces an entirely new set of powerful tools and metrics, including risk assessment indexes that dynamically monitor Regional Stability, Regional Interstate Stress, Intrastate Stability, Bilateral Interstate Stress, Global Shockwave Analysis and Visualization, Asset Classes, Supply Chain and Geo-Segmented Corporate Revenue Exposures, and Energy and Critical Minerals.

GRVS supports virtually unlimited use cases for all major sectors including Finance, Insurance, Energy, Critical Minerals, Transport & Logistics, Healthcare, Government, Aerospace & Defense, etc.

GRVS dashboards can easily be customized to individual and team workflow and deployed at-scale.

"Geopolitical risk is surging and accelerating with the accompanying political and economic global shockwaves resulting from unexpected events instantly felt in every region of the world," said Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "With government and business leaders citing geopolitical risk at the top of their concerns as they struggle to formulate policies and strategies, Jumptuit's new AI Global Risk Visibility Spectrum Dashboard is indispensable, providing unprecedented early warning of probable disruptions to global stability and interstate relations, global markets, corporate revenue, production of energy and critical minerals, manufacturing, supply chains, and critical waterways."

About Genesis J2T

Genesis J2T performs a broad range of defined and undefined tasks.

Genesis J2T performs strategic and tactical analysis based on observation and detection, probabilities and correlations, assessing complex scenarios across disparate categories of variables that have traditionally been measured separately.

Genesis J2T continuously evaluates new data and information sources, assesses relative importance, and updates forecasts based on dynamically changing conditions.

Genesis J2T thinks tactically and strategically, continuously assessing risks and opportunities by analyzing large, complex and fast changing sets of variables at-scale.

Genesis J2T performs complex computations across geographic expanses and time ranges beyond human capability.

Genesis J2T analyzes complex large real-time data sets and data stored in long term memory in micro units of measurement and increments of time, and in close proximity to the present state of detectable variables.

Genesis J2T generates associations and inferences, builds complex scenario forecasts, and dynamically assess optimal actions to mitigate risk and identify new opportunities.

The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) dynamically tracks anomalous external factors across regions and sectors, the clustering of cross-sector elements and constitution of events, and the geolocations, market sectors, industries, and entities likely to be impacted.

TJG dynamically assesses jurisdictional, sector, industry, company, asset class, and goods and commodities risk. Unexpected geopolitical, environmental, or public health events that germinate in a region or sector can now more quickly be seen, and the trajectory and time of impact estimated, reducing external shock to market sectors, industries, and companies.

Dynamic intelligence and scenario forecasting is provided to governmental and intergovernmental organizations and S&P 500 and private companies, enabling dynamic contingency planning so that decision makers can avoid, circumvent, or bypass the full impact of events.

Highly nuanced individualized intelligence is provided to employees based on their workflow and project responsibilities, activities, schedules, and itineraries mitigating risk throughout the organization.

TJG provides quantum reductions in the time allocated to performing data search and retrieval and information assessment, and quantum reductions in the Cost of Risk (COR).

