Jumptuit Metals and Mining Announces Genesis J2T-MM1: Real-Time Data Monitoring of the Global Supply Chain for Critical Minerals to Accelerate the Clean Energy Transition

Jumptuit

02 Oct, 2023, 07:42 ET

Tracking in Real-Time Data the Probabilities of Exogenous Shocks to Thousands of Mineral Extraction Sites, Processing Plants and Pricing in the Critical Minerals Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Metals and Mining is proud to announce the public unveiling of Genesis J2T-MM1 real-time data monitoring to mitigate economic and security risks and other potential exogenous shocks to vulnerable supply chains, increasing transparency, resiliency and stability.

The Critical Minerals market is seeing unprecedented growth fueled by demand for Electric Vehicles, Wind Turbines and Solar Panels. The increased production and deployment of Electric Vehicles, Electricity Networks, Grid Battery Storage, Hydrogen Technologies, Solar Panels, and Wind Turbines will require increases in the production of Energy Transition Minerals and stability in the global supply chain.

Genesis J2T-MM1 is tracking in real-time data the probabilities of exogenous shocks to the global supply chain for Arsenic, Boron, Cadmium, Chromium, Cobalt, Copper, Dysprosium, Gallium, Germanium, Graphite, Hafnium, Indium, Iridium, Lead, Lithium, Magnesium, Manganese, Molybdenum, Neodymium, Nickel, Niobium, Platinum-group metals, Praseodymium, Selenium, Silicon, Silver, Tantalum, Tellurium, Terbium, Tin, Titanium, Tungsten, Vanadium, Yttrium, Zinc, and Zirconium.

Jumptuit's Genesis J2T AI discovers the cross-sector elements and coactions that constitute the genesis of global events, and continuously generates adaptive scenario forecasting.

Genesis J2T is based on Jumptuit's Event Genesis Intelligence (EGI) that identifies the time and place of future events and generates adaptive scenario forecasting, based on continuous analyses of Real-Time-Cross-Spectrum-Data (RTCSD) captured via Jumptuit's Global Data Nets (GDNs).

Jumptuit's Genesis J2T presents a new dynamic cross-sector index for identifying coalescing elements across sectors of the economy, political system and other components of society, and external geopolitical, regional and environmental factors to forecast events. The index measures the respective degree of each element and the collective value of the array of cross-sector elements to forecast the probability of an event.

To support the clean energy transition, investors, companies and governments have substantially increased investments and capital spending in the exploration, development and production of critical minerals.

"The economy of the future will run on energy transition minerals and, consequently, energy transition minerals have become the focal point," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "Substantially increasing the production of critical minerals and improving resiliency of the global supply chain are prerequisites to achieving the world's clean energy transition and climate goals, including achieving the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5℃. Genesis J2T-MM1 provides real-time data analysis of exogenous factors that can disrupt global supply chains, and early warnings that will be mission critical to meeting a more-than-tripling of demand for energy transition minerals to achieve climate goals."

Jumptuit Editorial Contact:
Drew De Risi
Jumptuit
917.650.1359
[email protected]

SOURCE Jumptuit

