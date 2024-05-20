Jumptuit Secures Trademarks in the UAE, UK, U.S., Hong Kong, Japan, and Switzerland

Jumptuit Logo and Brand Protection in the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, and Switzerland

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the Trademark authorities of the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, and Switzerland have awarded Trademarks for the Jumptuit Logo and Brand.

As part of Jumptuit's ongoing IP protection and global go-to-market activities, the Company has applied for and received international Trademark recognition for the Jumptuit logo and brand in internationally strategic markets from governments around the world. These Trademark awards represent an important step for Jumptuit's global deployments.

These Trademark registration protection awards cover such market segments as Finance, Insurance, Fleet Logistics, Autonomous Transit, Healthcare, Consumer Travel, Commercial Travel, Agriculture, Energy, Utilities, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Media, Entertainment, Gaming, Wagering, Government Services, Education, Legal Services, Data Services, and Customer Relationship Management.

In addition to Jumptuit's international protection activities, the Company's kangaroo logo has again been awarded trademark protection in the United States, "in connection with downloadable computer application software for mobile phones, handheld devices, smart devices and personal computers, namely, downloadable software for searching, accessing and actioning data across multiple platforms including cloud services and mobile phones, handheld devices, smart devices and personal computers."

Jumptuit, including in its stylized name and its recognizable kangaroo logo, has been granted trademark recognition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in its three application classes, including for computer application software, data analytics services, and enterprise software for searching, accessing and actioning data across multiple platforms including cloud services among other features, as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) for delivering notifications, information, and insights to users and organizations.

Jumptuit, including in its stylized name and its recognizable kangaroo logo, has been granted trademark recognition in the United Kingdom (UK), in its three application classes, including for computer application software, data analytics services, and enterprise software for searching, accessing and actioning data across multiple platforms including cloud services among other features, as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) for delivering notifications, information, and insights to users and organizations.

Jumptuit, including in its stylized name and its recognizable kangaroo logo, has been granted trademark recognition in the Hong Kong, in its three application classes, including for computer application software, data analytics services, and enterprise software for searching, accessing and actioning data across multiple platforms including cloud services among other features, as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) for delivering notifications, information, and insights to users and organizations.

Jumptuit, including in its stylized name and its recognizable kangaroo logo, has been granted trademark recognition in the Japan, in its three application classes, including for computer application software, data analytics services, and enterprise software for searching, accessing and actioning data across multiple platforms including cloud services among other features, as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) for delivering notifications, information, and insights to users and organizations.

Jumptuit, including in its stylized name and its recognizable kangaroo logo, has been granted trademark recognition in the Switzerland, in its three application classes, including for computer application software, data analytics services, and enterprise software for searching, accessing and actioning data across multiple platforms including cloud services among other features, as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) for delivering notifications, information, and insights to users and organizations.

"We are pleased to announce these Trademarks for Jumptuit's logo and brand as we launch our strategic expansion into global markets, marking a significant milestone in our company's growth," said Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "This announcement underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to customers worldwide."

Additionally, Jumptuit has multiple Trademark applications in process in other strategic international markets and will be making announcements shortly.

The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) dynamically tracks anomalous external factors across regions and sectors, the clustering of cross-sector elements and constitution of events, and the geolocations, market sectors, industries, and entities likely to be impacted.

TJG dynamically assesses jurisdictional, sector, industry, company, asset class, and goods and commodities risk. Unexpected geopolitical, environmental, or public health events that germinate in a region or sector can now more quickly be seen, and the trajectory and time of impact estimated, reducing external shock to market sectors, industries, and companies.

Dynamic intelligence and scenario forecasting is provided to governmental and intergovernmental organizations and S&P 500 and private companies, enabling dynamic contingency planning so that decision makers can avoid, circumvent, or bypass the full impact of events.

Highly nuanced individualized intelligence is provided to employees based on their workflow and project responsibilities, activities, schedules, and itineraries mitigating risk throughout the organization.

TJG provides quantum reductions in the time allocated to performing data search and retrieval and information assessment, and quantum reductions in the Cost of Risk (COR).

Jumptuit Editorial

Contact: Jordan Glass

Jumptuit

914.584.5022

[email protected]

SOURCE Jumptuit