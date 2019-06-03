LINTHICUM, Md., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Men's Health month, a time of year when the Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, raises awareness about such urology-related conditions as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and other conditions men face that can have an impact on their overall health.

Using the following weekly themes, the Foundation aims to connect, educate and inspire men across the country to talk to their doctor and learn more about their risk for being diagnosed with certain conditions or disease and take an active role in managing their health.

June 1–8 | Prostate Cancer

June 9 –15 | Erectile Dysfunction/Infertility

June 16–22 | Bladder Cancer, Testicular Cancer & Kidney Cancer

June 23–30 | BPH, Prostatitis, Incontinence & Nocturia

"When men have the right tools and facts about their health, they feel empowered to talk to their doctor and make informed decisions," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "The Foundation is a great resource where men can access a robust variety of free materials on all urologic conditions and disease, whether it's a patient guide, podcast or video."

Men's Health Month is now underway and as part of this month's activities, the Foundation has launched its Men's Health Info Center promoting resources aligned to each weekly theme. In addition, the Foundation will utilize Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, blogs and podcasts to disseminate information to promote a public dialogue and awareness on men's health issues.

For more information and resources visit www.UrologyHealth.org.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org. The Urology Care Foundation is the official foundation of the American Urological Association. www.UrologyHealth.org

Contact: Christine Frey, AUA

443-909-0839, cfrey@AUAnet.org

SOURCE Urology Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.urologyhealth.org

