Jungala Aqua Experience, Grupo Vidanta's Luxury Outdoor Park, Receives The 'Leading Edge' Award

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After just one year of operation, Jungala Aqua Experience—Grupo Vidanta's innovative luxury outdoor park—was recognized by the World Waterpark Association (WWA) with the 'Leading Edge' award for its creativity in developing striking new concepts in water attractions and its extraordinary breadth of offerings, services, and facilities.

Jungala is a revolutionary new concept in outdoor recreation, offering a luxurious experience that fuses the high-end relaxation of a VIP pool lounge with the non-stop fun of the world's best water attractions, all in a naturally stunning setting. Jungala's curated selection of rides showcase the most popular and innovative designs available and range from steep waterslides for thrill seekers to interactive play structures for families.

The Board of Directors of WWA, an international non-profit association created in 1981, meets every year with owners, operators, suppliers, and promoters of water parks to identify and honor the best representatives throughout the industry, recognizing their excellence in operations, leadership, safety, facilities, creativity, and innovation. And just one year after opening, Jungala Aqua Experience has been awarded this prestigious recognition, which reinforces its leadership and positioning in Mexico and the world.

Some of the key factors that contributed to Jungala Aqua Experience being recognized with the 'Leading Edge' award include its wonderful new dining concepts, private concierge service, a sophisticated spa, luxurious VIP cabanas located throughout the park, and a collection of world-class attractions, including the longest lazy river in Latin America, a wave pool with waves up to 1.5 meters high, and the Aqua Play Rain-Fortress, the largest interactive play structure in the world.

"It is an honor to have been recognized with this outstanding award within one year of opening, which not only speaks to Grupo Vidanta's contributions to distinguishing Riviera Maya as a destination, but communicates an important message to the world that Mexico is at the forefront of global entertainment with its first-class offerings," said Iván Chávez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. "Jungala Aqua Experience was created to offer exclusive and innovative vacation experiences to visitors that provide the highest quality and personalized service at all times. This award gives important recognition to the entire team that makes it possible," he added.

Surrounded by nature and operating under the highest and strictest safety standards, the breathtaking setting at Jungala Aqua Experience transports visitors to the dramatic beauty of the jungle, with its towering trees, many caves, lagoons, and waterfalls.

To learn more about the premier aqua experience in Mexico or discover its amazing attractions, please visit: JungalaAquaExperience.com. or follow their social networks: @jungalapark on Instagram and JungalaPark on Facebook.

About Vidanta

As Grupo Vidanta 's luxury vacationing brand, Vidanta boasts an impressive portfolio of entertainment and destination resorts along the most coveted beaches in Mexico including Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco and Puerto Vallarta. At the Vidanta destinations, guests can stay in luxury resort hotels that include Grande Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss and Mayan Palace. Innovative partnerships include collaborations with the creative visionaries at Cirque du Soleil to create JOYÀ—a permanent theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya. Vidanta has also partnered with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group on an exclusive, long-term agreement to debut new nightlife, day life and dining experiences. The first collaboration in this partnership includes the recently opened OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos. Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences, another unique experience where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting with the opening of its luxury boutique waterpark, Jungala Aqua Experience, and the expansion into luxury cruising with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises.

To learn more, visit Vidanta.com

About Jungala

Jungala Aqua Experience is the newest entertainment offering from Grupo Vidanta, Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer and the leading name within the country's entertainment space, with a noted commitment to furthering tourism in Mexico through innovative concepts. Jungala is a revolutionary new concept in outdoor recreation, offering a luxurious experience that fuses the high-end relaxation of a VIP pool lounge with the non-stop fun of the world's best water attractions, all in a naturally stunning setting.

Jungala's curated selection of rides showcase the most popular and innovative designs available and range from steep waterslides for thrill seekers to interactive play structures for families. Various exclusive dining concepts, from a gourmet snack hall to a pool bar nestled in the cove of the lazy river, offer delicious snack and meal options throughout the park. And there is even a fully stocked boutique featuring an array of park provisions and souvenirs—from sunscreen and swimsuits to pool toys and diving goggles.

Guests looking for a more laid-back day in the sun can relax in a VIP private cabana with personalized service and exclusive amenities, including food and beverages served throughout the day. Each of the 19 private cabanas are available for full-day rentals and provide the same incredible service offered across all of Vidanta's famously luxurious resorts, including access to exclusive VIP areas, luxurious spa, and other perks. And in order to offer an exclusive experience for all guests, Jungala limits the park's capacity so that it is never overly crowded, and visitors don't have to wait in long lines for rides.

To learn more, visit Jungala.com .

About the World Waterpark Association's Leading Edge Award

Each year, the World Waterpark Association's Board of Directors selects recipients for its Leading Edge Award. The Leading Edge Awards are given to individuals or parks for creativity in the development of new themes, facilities, programs, services or operational concepts in the water attractions industry; and to suppliers who have developed new concepts, products, or services to the benefit of park members, their customers, and the water attractions industry.

