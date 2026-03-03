JungKwanJang Showcases 127 Years of Korean Red Ginseng Heritage at Natural Products Expo West 2026

World's Leading Ginseng Brand Reimagines 127-Year Heritage for Modern Wellness at Booth #3457

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) and its flagship brand, JungKwanJang, will showcase its advanced wellness solutions at the 2026 Natural Products Expo West (NPEW), held March 4–6 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Visitors can find the brand at Booth #3457 in Hall D, under the theme "127 Years. Korean Ginseng Legacy."

JungKwanJang NPEW Booth Mock Up

For 127 years, JungKwanJang has dedicated itself to Korean Red Ginseng, combining time-honored cultivation methods with modern scientific research to ensure consistent quality and efficacy. While once valued primarily in Korea, Korean Red Ginseng has gained increasing global recognition as a research-backed wellness ingredient.

Deeply rooted in Korea's cultural and medicinal history, Korean Red Ginseng has been cherished for thousands of years as a traditional herbal ingredient. The booth concept reflects this legacy, symbolizing how ginseng has long represented vitality and care across generations, while highlighting the brand's efforts to reinterpret this tradition for today's global wellness market.

At the expo booth, visitors will be able to:

Sample ginseng-infused beverages

Take photos with a stylized ginseng farm backdrop and traditional props

Receive a Bokjumeoni (a Korean lucky pouch) containing product samples

Visitors can also explore JungKwanJang's diverse product offerings, including liquid extract sticks like Everytime 2,000mg, concentrated extracts, tea, capsules, and root powders, providing multiple ways to enjoy ginseng daily. The booth will feature Korean-style bojagi wraps as part of the display.

Extensive research has shown that Korean Red Ginseng may support cognitive function, immune health, antioxidant defense, sustained energy, fatigue relief, and healthy blood circulation. By integrating tradition with science, JungKwanJang positions Korean Red Ginseng as a daily wellness partner for modern consumers.

By blending 127 years of expertise with cutting-edge science, JungKwanJang continues to redefine herbal tradition for the modern American consumer.

Digital press kit and how to find us at NPEW here.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC), a global herbal dietary company, is home to the world's No. 1 Ginseng Brand, JungKwanJang. Established in 1899 in Korea, it is one of the most trusted herbal supplement manufacturers, providing high-quality Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries.

SOURCE Jung Kwan Jang