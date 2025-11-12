Jungle Driving Highlights VP of Franchise Development Jen Wherrell as She Fuels Purpose-Driven Growth

Seasoned Franchise Leader Brings Proven Experience in Scaling Systems and Building People-First Brands

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Driving , the newly relaunched teen driver's education franchise with a life-saving mission to make roads safer for the next generation, is proud to spotlight Jen Wherrell, Vice President of Franchise Development, as a key driver behind the brand's rapid national expansion. A former franchise founder and growth strategist, Wherrell brings extensive experience in scaling brands, empowering entrepreneurs, and fueling purpose-driven success stories.

Wherrell's career in franchising began with a passion for fitness and wellness. She started in sales and personal training at LA Fitness, where she discovered her talent for motivating people and driving results. In 2009, she and her husband co-founded My House Fitness, growing it into a multi-state franchise. As CEO, she gained hands-on experience in operations, leadership, and profitability, which now guide her approach to franchise growth.

Later in her career, Wherrell served as a Senior Franchise Funding Consultant at Benetrends Financial, helping over 1,000 entrepreneurs secure funding and deepening her expertise in franchise sales, finance, and business development. In her current role as VP of Franchise Development, she combines this experience with her operational background and passion for youth-focused initiatives to grow a transformative brand.

"Jungle Driving isn't just a franchise, it's a movement," said Wherrell. "As a mom of three teens, I connect deeply with our mission to save lives and empower parents with peace of mind. My goal is to grow our system with franchise partners who share that same heart for impact—because when passion drives growth, sustainability follows."

At Jungle Driving, Wherrell leads a development strategy centered on education, empathy, and empowerment. Her approach focuses on finding "right-fit" franchisees who align with the brand's social impact values and supporting them from discovery to grand opening. She's helping shape a scalable, tech-forward growth model designed to reach 60 territories by mid-2026 and more than 500 locations nationwide in the years ahead.

"I see leadership as part coach, part connector," Wherrell explained. "Our franchise owners are CEOs of their own business, and my job is to empower them with tools, guidance, and confidence. Systems scale on people, not plans."

Under Wherrell's guidance, Jungle Driving is building a franchise community that thrives on shared learning, measurable results, and purpose. With franchise interest surging nationwide, she's helping position Jungle Driving as the country's most innovative and impactful driving school franchises.

"Jen's background as both a franchisor and funding expert makes her uniquely equipped to help our brand grow responsibly and sustainably," said Zach Beutler, CEO of Jungle Driving. "Her approach reflects the empathy and authenticity at the heart of Jungle Driving's mission and culture."

For more information about Jungle Driving and its franchise opportunity, visit https://jungledriving.com/franchising .

About Jungle Driving

Founded in 2003 and relaunched in 2025, Jungle Driving is a purpose-driven driver's education brand focused on saving lives, one teen at a time. With an immersive curriculum, behind-the-wheel experience, and vehicle-integrated tech, Jungle Driving offers a high-impact alternative to traditional programs. Inspired by systems developed for one of the world's largest package delivery companies, the curriculum is built to reduce risk and build real confidence on the road. Now actively expanding across the country, Jungle Driving is offering franchise opportunities to passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a lasting impact in their communities. For more information, please visit https://jungledriving.com/ .

Contact: Elise Fricilone | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE Jungle Driving School