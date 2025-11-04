Marketing and Creative Director Tavis McVey Brings Storytelling to the Heart of Jungle Driving

McVey Uses AI and Creative Storytelling to Help Fuel National Expansion and Support Local Franchisees

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Driving , the newly relaunched teen driver's education franchise with a life-saving mission to make roads safer for the next generation, is proud to spotlight Tavis McVey, Director of Marketing & Creative Strategy, as the visionary behind the branding and marketing transformation. With a background in creative leadership and data-driven strategy, McVey is redefining how marketing can fuel both franchise success and social impact.

McVey began his career in rebranding and brand building and gradually expanded into analytics and systems, learning how creative work drives measurable results. Leading in-house teams and agency partners across national home-service brands gave him firsthand insight into what makes franchising thrive: balancing creativity, data, and scalability.

"I was drawn to the brand's mission and knew I could create campaigns that drive system growth while staying true to the heart of the brand," said McVey. "At Jungle Driving School, I'm able to help build a brand people love and develop strategies and system that let franchisees bring it to life in their communities. Every aspect of the marketing we launch is designed not just to grow the business, but to save lives by keeping teens safe behind the wheel."

Under McVey's leadership, the brand has developed a robust marketing ecosystem built for clarity, accountability, and ease of execution:

GA4 analytics and Meta advertising to track performance and optimize campaigns.

to track performance and optimize campaigns. Referral and incentive tracking, ensuring every campaign is tracked and measurable.

ensuring every campaign is tracked and measurable. Digital asset hub with pre-approved creative, ad templates, and localized content, allowing franchisees to easily target and personalize ads for their local communities.

with pre-approved creative, ad templates, and localized content, allowing franchisees to easily target and personalize ads for their local communities. Coordinating school partnerships, scholarships, and "Jungle Family Night" events to strengthen connections with parents and students.

to strengthen connections with parents and students. Authentic storytelling, streamlined systems, and local engagement to position Jungle Driving as a category disruptor in an industry long overdue for innovation.

"Marketing for us is the bridge between the national story and local execution," said McVey. "Our goal is to make it simple, repeatable, and effective for every franchisee so they can focus on what really matters: building confident, safe new drivers."

Looking ahead, McVey is focusing on precision and scalability. In the short term, his priority is launching every new franchise location with speed, accuracy, and strong ROI. Long term, he's building what he calls Jungle's "brand operating system," an AI-assisted environment where franchisees can access localized creative assets, predictive marketing tools, and performance dashboards in real time.

"Having Tavis lead our marketing vision has been transformative," said Zach Beutler, CEO of Jungle Driving. "His ability to connect creativity with data and build scalable systems gives our franchisees a real competitive advantage. He's helping us grow with purpose, not just speed."

About Jungle Driving

Founded in 2003 and relaunched in 2025, Jungle Driving is a purpose-driven driver's education brand focused on saving lives, one teen at a time. With an immersive curriculum, behind-the-wheel experience, and vehicle-integrated technology, Jungle Driving offers a high-impact alternative to traditional programs. Inspired by systems developed for one of the world's largest package delivery companies, its curriculum is built to reduce risk and build real confidence on the road. Now expanding nationwide, Jungle Driving offers franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs who want to make a lasting impact in their communities. Learn more at https://jungledriving.com.

