Jungo Adds New European Patent for Infrared and Visible Light Monitoring Technology

NETANYA, Israel, DEC 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo (TASE: JNGO), a provider of video telematics and driver monitoring solutions, today announced the addition of a new European patent to its growing intellectual property portfolio. The patent, EP3912149B1 "Method and System for Monitoring a Person Using Infrared and Visible Light," further strengthens the company's position in advanced in-cabin monitoring and human detection technologies.

This European patent covers technology that combines infrared sensing with visible light imaging to monitor people in vehicles or other environments. By leveraging both types of light, the system can provide accurate monitoring under varying lighting conditions, enhancing reliability and performance for safety-critical applications.

The new patent joins a global suite of intellectual property protecting the innovations behind Jungo's VuDrive platform. VuDrive integrates AI-powered video telematics with real-time monitoring and cloud-based fleet management to help fleets, insurers, and operators improve safety, reduce risk, and gain actionable insights.

Jungo's extensive patent portfolio, which includes over 40 patents, now covers key innovations in in-cabin monitoring, behavior analysis, and hybrid sensing methods that support advanced human detection and alerting capabilities across a range of conditions.

"Adding this European patent reinforces our commitment to building dependable technologies that help better understand driver and occupant behavior," said Ophir Herbst, CEO of Jungo Connectivity. "This capability is increasingly important as fleets and insurers look for robust systems that work in diverse environments and lighting scenarios."

With this latest patent, Jungo continues to invest in intellectual property that supports long-term innovation and sustained value for customers, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.

About Jungo

Jungo is a leader in fleet safety technology, dedicated to reducing risks and improving road safety through AI innovation. Its flagship product, VuDrive, delivers dual-camera monitoring, real-time driver alerts, live GPS tracking, and telematics insights through a plug-and-play device and cloud platform - designed for fleets, insurers, and transportation providers. VuDrive is protected by multiple U.S. patents covering AI-based driver monitoring and video telematics.

Additional details about the patent are available here.

For more information, visit jungo.com.

Media Contact:

Leora Schwartz

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Jungo