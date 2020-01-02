Jungo to Collaborate With LG Innotek on Next Generation DMS and ICM

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo Connectivity Ltd. announced today a collaboration with LG Innotek to integrate and optimize Jungo's next generation Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and In-Cabin Monitoring (ICM) AI software with LG Innotek's in-cabin sensors.

This collaboration enables automotive OEM and Tier1 suppliers to quickly add DMS and ICM functionality into vehicles, based on world class DMS and ICM software with validated automotive grade sensors.

Jungo Quote:

"We are happy to work with LG Innotek and are impressed with the quality of the team and the Camera module," said Ophir Herbst, Jungo CEO. "This work further solidifies Jungo's position as global leader in next generation DMS and ICM AI software."

LG Innotek Quote:

"Jungo's CoDriver enabled us to quickly provide a field-proven DMS and ICM solution for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 manufacturers. CoDriver's feature-rich and robust capabilities fuse well with the robustness of the LG Innotek Camera module, which we are confident will become the combined solution of choice for current and next generation in-cabin vision programs."

About Jungo Connectivity Ltd.

Jungo is a global leader of in-cabin sensing AI software, offering CoDriver, an advanced driver monitoring and in-cabin monitoring software. Additional products from Jungo include its infotainment multimedia and connectivity software, that is deployed in tens of millions of cars to-date. Learn more: www.jungo.com.

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, IoT and LED. Further, the company has cooperated closely with mobile device, home appliance and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication module, substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiary is located in Taipei, Shanghai, San Jose and Frankfurt. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com.

SOURCE Jungo

Related Links

http://www.jungo.com/

