Jungo's WinDriver Supports Windows on ARM

NETANYA, Israel, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WinDriver, the complete development solution from Jungo will support Windows on ARM from version 16.1.0. WinDriver provides developers with immediate hardware access and debugging tools, cross-platform compatibility, and code generation for PCI, PCIe, and USB devices.

The new support for ARM-based systems will allow developers to easily create applications that are optimized for low-power consumption, making them ideal for battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

In addition to accessing and managing the device, developers of ARM drivers will now have the ability to perform DMAs, set interrupts, write code in multiple languages such as C/C++, Java, Python and .NET, generate INFs automatically, and choose from a variety of IDEs. These added capabilities further enhance the flexibility, scalability, and performance advantages of ARM-based systems.

WinDriver is already known as the leading development solution for Windows, Linux and macOS drivers, and this new support for ARM-based systems further cements its position as the best option for developers looking to create high-performance and reliable software products. With WinDriver's complete development solution, developers can focus on their core competencies, leaving the heavy lifting of driver development to WinDriver.

With over 25 years in the market and thousands of customers and millions of deployments, WinDriver is a PCI/PCIe/USB driver development toolkit by Jungo for custom drivers. With WinDriver, developers can accelerate the process of developing and debugging device drivers, reducing time to market and development costs. WinDriver eliminates the need in the kernel driver development by doing it for you while you can concentrate on the user application and the functionality of your driver.

