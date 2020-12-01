Junior Achievement and CNBC to Host a 'Summit for a More Equitable and Just Tomorrow' on December 8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of their digital and experiential learning resources, Junior Achievement is partnering with Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow., CNBC's financial wellness and education initiative in partnership with Acorns, to host a "Summit for a More Equitable and Just Tomorrow" on December 8 at 1pm ET.

Hosted by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson, this unique interactive event will give teens across America direct access to some of the country's most knowledgeable experts on economic empowerment, especially as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The panelists will offer simple, straightforward strategies to help empower participants to strive toward promoting a more equitable and just tomorrow.

Panelists include:

Sahil Bloom , Vice President, Altamont Capital Partners

, Vice President, Altamont Capital Partners Rianka Dorsainvil , Co-Founder & CEO, 2050 Wealth Partners

, Co-Founder & CEO, 2050 Wealth Partners Yanely Espinal , Director of Educational Outreach, Next Gen Personal Finance

, Director of Educational Outreach, Next Gen Personal Finance Akbar Gbajabiamila , Host, American Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Junior and member, CNBC Financial Wellness Advisory Council

, Host, American and American and member, CNBC Financial Wellness Advisory Council and Special Guest Marc Morial, President & CEO, National Urban League

"Economic empowerment is essential for creating a more equitable and just tomorrow," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "By partnering with CNBC on this virtual summit, our goal is to address many of the questions today's teens have about economic disparity in our society and steps that we can take to eliminate barriers and create greater opportunity for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, religion, or disability."

"Diversity, equity and inclusion have long been a top priority for us at CNBC," said Satpal Brainch, President, CNBC Business News Worldwide. "This virtual summit with Junior Achievement will bring together well-respected voices from different backgrounds to help inform and educate the next generation on an important topic affecting so many people across the country."

Students, parents and teachers interested in participating in the virtual summit can learn more and register at JA.org/Summit.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About CNBC:

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business content consumed by more than 557 million people per month across all platforms. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

