Juniper Mist a Bright Spot Amidst WLAN Market Carnage, According to Dell'Oro Group

Huawei Goes All In on Wi-Fi 7

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenues plunged by 27 percent in 1Q 2024, as enterprises and distributors digested the large volume of WLAN equipment that was shipped a year ago.

"While most vendors had sharp contractions in WLAN revenues, Juniper was one of the few companies that expanded their sales on a year-over-year (Y/Y) basis," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Enterprises may be insecure about equipment roadmaps because of the pending HPE-Juniper acquisition, but it doesn't appear to be affecting Juniper Mist WLAN sales.

"The market downturn is also not preventing Huawei from aggressively positioning Wi-Fi 7. In 1Q 2024, the new APs represent a small fraction of overall sales, but Huawei's focus on portfolio breadth and lower costs is going to mean a head-on battle for customer mindshare in CALA and EMEA," continued Morgan.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2024 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:

Most vendors experienced a sharp drop in sales, but three companies were notable outliers and managed to grow their WLAN revenues on a Y/Y basis.

Dell'Oro Group's outlook calls for another quarter of steep WLAN revenue reduction before the market begins to show signs of recovery.

All macro regions contracted on a Y/Y basis, with North America experiencing the steepest reduction in revenues.

experiencing the steepest reduction in revenues. The percent adoption of both Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Indoor APs grew sequentially, as the industry waits for more Wi-Fi 7 announcements.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers and Licenses, with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Public Cloud-Managed vs. Premises and Private Cloud-Managed deployments, by geographic region, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group