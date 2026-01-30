Juniper Research names Sinch platinum winner for RCS monetization

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch has been named a Platinum Winner in the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation in the category Best RCS Monetization Solution. The annual awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of digital technologies and demonstrated a proven ability to deliver meaningful customer impact.

Sinch earned the top honour for its RCS for Operators solution, which enables mobile operators to launch, scale, and monetize RCS for Business. The solution helps mobile operators to deliver secure, interactive rich messaging experiences that go beyond traditional SMS, with the capabilities needed to bring RCS to market efficiently, drive enterprise adoption, and unlock new revenue streams through next-generation messaging.

"Juniper Research has awarded Sinch our Platinum Award for Best RCS Monetisation Solution for its Sinch RCS for Mobile Operators platform. Our judges were impressed with the implementation of AI for content intelligence and robust frameworks. We believe this solution will build trust in the technology as it grows and enterprises increasingly use RCS for Business," said Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research, and Head Judge.

"We are honoured to receive Platinum for Best RCS Monetization Solution from Juniper Research," said Francois Boshoff, VP, Head of Product Management at Sinch. "It validates our mission to simplify how operators launch and monetize RCS. Our complete, AI-powered solution gives operators the means to enable RCS; the trusted, next-generation messaging channel that meets enterprise demand for a secure, immersive experience through interactive rich media messages. This capability is what unlocks new, profitable business models for operators from day one."

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 190,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email, and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 28.7 billion) in 2024 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at www.sinch.com.

