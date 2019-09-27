Juniper Systems and Industrial Networks continue to advance their one-of-a-kind railroad identification and tracking system

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, Juniper Systems and Industrial Networks introduced the Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet equipped with an ATA/AEI long-range UHF RFID AEI tag reader for the railroad industry. Now, two years later, the two companies are continuing their partnership by introducing a revolutionary, all-in-one Read/Write ATA/AEI long-range UHF RFID tag reader combined with Juniper Systems' new Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet equipped with Windows 10.

"With recent mandates from the AAR expanding rules on replacing old AEI tags and improving data accuracy of new tags, the Mesa 3 read and write tablet addresses these changes and more," said Jimmy Finster, President and Founder of Industrial Networks. "This makes it the perfect solution at the perfect time."

Adding tag writing capabilities to this new module is a huge step forward for the rail industry. The Mesa 3 with the read/write attachment will take the work out of the office and to the railcar itself, replacing large, expensive equipment. Opportunites for error or misplaced tags will be greatly reduced with this new tag writing feature; a technician can now go to a railcar, install the AEI tag, and proceed to program the tag with the appropriate information.

"It's unlike any other product on the market," Finster said. "The Mesa 3 with read and write capability will allow users to not only scan and verify AEI tag information but to reprogram the tag itself. In the face of new requirements in replacing AEI tags, the Mesa 3's read and write abilities aim to take multiple steps out of existing processes, alleviate AEI tag costs, and ensure safety in terminals."

Providing unique and innovative products drives both Juniper Systems and Industrial Networks forward. Building off the success of the Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet and the original read-only ATA/AEI long-range UHF RFID tag reader the two companies look forward to servicing the railroad industry with continued advancements and product offerings.

"Industrial Networks continues to impress us as an innovator and fantastic partner," said Tom Francom, business development manager of rugged computing at Juniper Systems. "We are excited to see the Mesa 3 with this new read and write functionality for AEI tags. The Mesa 2 with read-only was a very unique and successful product, but the Mesa 3 is next step to a complete solution for railcar repair shops across the nation."

The release of the Mesa 3 and the Read/Write ATA/AEI long-range UHF RFID tag reader is quickly approaching and additional details will be announced soon.

About Industrial Networks



Industrial Networks is the leading provider of railyard automation and data acquisition systems for manufacturing and shipping operations in North America. Their expertise touches operations run by rail shippers, short line and Class I railroads, railcar repair shops, trucking, and more. The close relationship with Bourque Logistics, the leading provider of rail transportation software to shippers in North America, provides over 75 years of experience providing state-of-the-art rail automation. For more information, visit inetlp.com.

About Juniper Systems:



Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Bromsgrove, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to natural resources, utilities and public services, geomatics, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. For more information on Juniper Systems products, please visit junipersys.com.

CONTACT: Drew Dennis, ddennis@inetlp.com

SOURCE Industrial Networks

Related Links

https://www.inetlp.com

