Junipero Serra High School Digitizes Tom Brady's Legacy with Interactive Display by Rocket Alumni Solutions

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions, a leading Boston-based technology provider, has partnered with Junipero Serra High School (Serra) to install a custom, interactive digital display that preserves alumni achievements and enhances community engagement. This advanced touchscreen kiosk allows Serra to celebrate its history and outstanding contributors in a dynamic, easily accessible format.

Serra utilizes the Rocket Alumni Solutions digital display to dynamically showcase countless current and former students, including National Football League (NFL) legend and current sports color commentator, Tom Brady. Visitors can interact directly with the touchscreen kiosk to:

Browse Historic Athletics Records: Easily navigate Serra's official athletics records to see who ranks higher than Brady in passing yards.

Explore Archival Yearbooks: Flip through digital yearbooks, dating back to 1953, to uncover what superlative Brady earned in 1995.

As a distinguished inductee in Serra's Hall of Fame, Brady's high school accomplishments are permanently highlighted. His accomplishments include completing 236 of 447 passes for 3,702 yards and 31 touchdowns, which earned him a scholarship at the University of Michigan. His legendary NFL career, including seven Super Bowl victories and five Super Bowl MVP awards, makes him a central figure in Serra's interactive Hall of Fame digital display.

Expanded Touchscreen Kiosk Use Cases for Community Engagement

The Rocket Alumni Solutions touchscreen recognition display is more than a Hall of Fame; it functions as a comprehensive community resource. Its flexible software allows the kiosk to manage and present various recognition categories, all from one system including:

Athletics & Coaches: Hall of Fame, leaderboards, Blanket Winners, Coaches Wall of Honor

Academic & Alumni Awards: Valedictorians, Alumni Award of Merit, Junipero Serra Award

Arts & Non-Athletic Recognition: Tri-School Productions, SHEA Award, IN VIA Award

Service, Leadership & History: Military Wall of Honor, PADRE Eagle Scouts, digitized yearbooks, "The Jungle Game" history

"Rocket Alumni Solutions has made updating our touchscreen hall of fame and everything else on campus that involves awards or accolades a one-stop shop for all our needs," said Logan Wolf, Director of Alumni Relations at Serra. "Their interactive digital display has truly transformed how our community connects with our past."

Future-Ready Alumni Engagement

Rocket Alumni Solutions converts static archives into interactive experiences, engaging students, alumni, and donors. The platform centralizes historical data, tracks achievements, and provides a scalable, easily updatable system for institutions of all sizes. Features include:

Unlimited data and pre-made templates

Plug-and-play setup with secure hosting and offline caching

AI-powered design assistance for ongoing updates

This approach ensures Serra's history — including Hall of Fame legends like Tom Brady — remains visible, engaging, and inspiring for generations to come.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Since 2016, Rocket Alumni Solutions has partnered with over 1,500 organizations, from professional associations like the PGA Tour to large universities (Maryland, LSU, NYU, Virginia Tech) and small public high schools. Its touchscreen software maintains an 84+ NPS rating, reflecting ease of use and value. Rocket's engineering team, originating from Brown University, continuously deploys new features, helping schools preserve and celebrate their community's legacy while inspiring students, alumni, and donors.

Learn more: Rocket Alumni Solutions

