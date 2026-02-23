Rocket Alumni Solutions Celebrates Northeastern Women's Hockey Alumni: Gold Medalists on Team USA

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions is recognizing Northeastern University's women's hockey program as four alumni earned gold medals as members of the U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey team at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Games.

Aerin Frankel ('21), Gwyneth Philips ('23), Kendall Coyne Schofield ('16), and Hayley Scamurra ('17) are among the 23 players who represented Team USA in Italy, highlighting Northeastern's continued impact on women's hockey at the highest level of international competition.

"Seeing these Huskies take the ice on the Olympic stage is a true testament to their skill, dedication, and the long-term excellence Northeastern fosters," said Maddy Holobinko, Director of Marketing, Rocket Alumni Solutions. "Rocket Alumni Solutions helps schools preserve and celebrate achievements like these, ensuring alumni stories inspire future generations."

Through its partnership with Northeastern University, Rocket Alumni Solutions provides an interactive digital platform that:

Highlights Olympic participation and major athletic milestones

Preserves historic accomplishments for future generations

Creates a centralized destination for fans, alumni, and students to explore athlete profiles, team rosters, and career milestones

Rocket's platform connects athletic achievement with institutional storytelling, strengthening long-term alumni engagement while supporting mentorship opportunities and career connections between current student-athletes and accomplished alumni across professional sports and other industries.

The Huskies' participation in Milano-Cortina 2026 serves as inspiration for current and future student-athletes and underscores the competitive excellence fostered within Northeastern athletics.

