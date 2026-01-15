Junipr Public Relations Named Agency of Record for The Belfry House; R-to-V Marketing to Lead Digital Strategy

Newest Chapter for the Luxury, Lake Geneva Property Embraces Integrated Brand Storytelling

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belfry House, an acclaimed luxury boutique hotel, dining destination, and music venue near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, has selected Junipr Public Relations as its agency of record for public relations, alongside R-to-V Marketing as digital agency of record.

The agencies will work together to accelerate The Belfry House's market presence regionally and nationally through traditional brand strategy work, earned media and influencer support, and various digital services including paid advertising and social support, marking the property's first dedicated investment in integrated brand storytelling.

"We are ushering in a new chapter for The Belfry House and are excited to build on our already established brand identity to expand our voice beyond the lakeshore and into curated discovery," said Emma Lowecki, Director of Guest Experience, The Belfry House. "Junipr's proven track-record in hospitality PR and R-to-V's digital acumen makes them the perfect partners to take our storytelling to the next level, connecting with the right audiences in meaningful, measurable ways."

Since its opening, The Belfry House has earned acclaim for its timeless luxury accommodations, refined amenities, and elevated on-site dining options. Guests consistently praise the property for its attention to detail, intimate ambiance, and unparalleled service, qualities that now set the stage for strategic storytelling and audience expansion. The portfolio of properties the integrated team will support includes: the adults-only Belfry House Hotel, Opus, the on-property, fine-dining culinary expression, the French-American restaurant Bistro 67 and the Belfry Music Theater.

Junipr Public Relations will spearhead stories that elevate The Belfry House's brand visibility, working closely with travel, lifestyle, and hospitality press to amplify seasonal programming, experiential stays, culinary offerings, and community partnerships.

"At Junipr, we're passionate about doing *Smart Work for Nice People™, and partnering with The Belfry House truly brings that philosophy to life," said Samantha Flynn, Founder of Junipr Public Relations. "The Belfry House embodies what we love most about hospitality and provides the opportunity to employ thoughtful storytelling, attention to detail, and genuinely memorable guest experiences to share that story with audiences nationwide."

R-to-V Marketing will integrate digital campaigns across search, social, email, and paid channels to complement traditional PR, ensuring a seamless brand experience across platforms.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to elevate The Belfry House's digital footprint - inspiring discovery and creating unique opportunities for customers to engage with the property's various offerings and to keep guests returning time and time again," said Stephen Fong, founder, R-to-V Marketing.

This engagement represents The Belfry House's first comprehensive PR investment and an integrated approach to brand storytelling and digital audience growth, advancing the property's position as a premier luxury hospitality destination in the Midwest.

About The Belfry House

Founded in 2020, The Belfry House is a premier hospitality destination offering luxury accommodations, elevated dining, and exceptional entertainment, all within steps of one another. The adults-only hotel property features 12 meticulously appointed guest rooms and suites, complemented by on-site dining options open to hotel guests and the public, including Opus, known for its refined 5- and 7-course tasting menus, and Bistro 67, an American French restaurant blending classic flavor with modern technique. Just a short stroll away, the Belfry Music Theater hosts more than 100 live performances annually and is celebrated as one of the Lake Geneva area's leading entertainment venues. For more information, visit www.BelfryHouse.com.

About Junipr Public Relations

Junipr Public Relations is an award-winning, PR-led strategic communications firm with locations in Chicago and Philadelphia. Since being founded in 2019, the company has grown to service B2C and B2B clients across a variety of sectors including the hospitality, food and beverage, biotechnology, CPG, food safety, nonprofit, automotive, and cannabis industries. With a passion to do Smart Work for Nice People™, Junipr's skilled team of strategic practitioners spans three countries and represents more than 60 years of high-profile public relations industry experience. In 2023, Junipr earned its Women Business Enterprise (WBE) certification. For more information on Junipr, please visit www.JuniprPublicRelations.com.

About R-to-V Marketing

R-To-V Marketing is a Chicago-based marketing strategy and digital marketing firm serving clients nationwide and internationally. Founded in 2024, the company partners with both B2B and B2C brands across food and beverage, hospitality, insurance, retail, and agriculture. With a mission to help brands go from Reactionary to Visionary™, R-To-V blends strategic guidance with execution to deliver smarter positioning, stronger creative, and measurable growth. R-To-V's team brings senior-level experience across brand, digital, and performance marketing, helping clients move faster with clarity and confidence. R-To-V Marketing was certified through the NGLCC and NMSDC networks. Founder Stephen Fong was selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who (2026) for Marketing. For more information on R-To-V Marketing, please visit rtovmarketing.com.

