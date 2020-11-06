Junk Removal Franchise Rubbish Works Is the Newest Addition To Premium Service Brands' Thriving Portfolio

Multi-brand franchisor Premium Service Brands has added yet another high-value franchise to its thriving network. Tweet this

"Premium Service Brands is always looking to grow in a way that will both leverage and elevate our existing brands, and that's exactly what Rubbish Works does," said Lin. "Most service jobs are going to create waste, and now we have Rubbish Works to step in and get that job done when it's needed."

That means Rubbish Works franchisees have a built-in network of potential customers and referrals. The brand will also benefit from Premium Service Brands' commitment to top-tier customer service, something Lin said was a focus for the waste-removal brand.

"We are always looking closely for brands that align with our mission to provide best-in-class customer service," Lin said. "When we looked into Rubbish Works and saw that they shared that philosophy, we knew this was going to be a great pairing."

In January, Premium Service Brands acquired Renew Crew, a brand well-known for its customer-first philosophy and top-rated outdoor cleaning services. After just a few months under the Premium Service Brands umbrella, Renew Crew owners have posted strong numbers such as Jerry Lesh who saw his revenue grow by 30% .

"As Rubbish Works is integrated into the proven Premium Service Brands process, we're confident the brand will grow with the kind of success that we have achieved with other recently acquired brands," said Lin. "We look forward to applying our best practices for operations, training, technology and marketing support to Rubbish Works, and growing the brand on a national scale."

ABOUT PREMIUM SERVICE BRANDS

Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Premium Service Brands (PSB) is the leader in home services franchise opportunities. More on franchising opportunities at https://www.premiumservicebrands.com/

SOURCE Premium Service Brands

Related Links

www.premiumservicebrands.com

