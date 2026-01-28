Jupiter Power Secures $500 Million in Upsized Corporate Credit Facility to Accelerate Portfolio Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power"), a leading developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), has closed a $500 million Senior Secured Green Revolving Loan and Letter of Credit Facility (the "Facility"), upsizing the company's existing $225 million facility originally closed in September 2024. The Facility provides flexible capital available for borrowings or the issuance of letters of credit to support the rapid advancement of Jupiter's project pipeline across the United States.

Barclays Bank PLC, HSBC Bank USA, ING Capital LLC, National Association, Societe Generale and SMBC acted as Coordinating Lead Arrangers. HSBC Bank USA, National Association also served as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent. Kirkland & Ellis acted as borrower's counsel and Latham & Watkins as lenders' counsel.

"This upsizing represents another big step in Jupiter Power's growth and underscores the confidence our banking partners have in our ability to continue delivering high-quality BESS projects with long-term contracted cash flows," said Jesse Campbell, the company's Chief Financial Officer. "This additional liquidity launches us into our post-OBBBA growth phase, supporting not just the major new domestic BESS procurement recently closed but also numerous projects proceeding into construction and major advancement of our development pipeline."

Jupiter Power currently has nearly 8,000 MWh of battery energy storage projects operating, under construction or under contract, with a development pipeline exceeding 12 GW nationwide.

"HSBC is proud to support Jupiter Power's continued growth, as this expanded facility reflects both the strength of their platform and our shared commitment to scaling critical energy storage infrastructure and support energy security across the United States," said Paul Snow, Head of Renewables, Americas, HSBC Infrastructure Finance.

"Energy storage is a critical component of the continued enhancement of grid infrastructure, and Jupiter Power has demonstrated their leadership in this sector. We are proud to partner with the company as they accelerate their build-out," said Paul Jun, Group Head, Power & New Energies North America at SMBC.

About Jupiter Power

Jupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. The company is developing more than 12,000 MW of projects from California to Maine, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information on Jupiter Power LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,234bn at 30 September 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About SMBC Group

Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, and securities. The Group has more than 150 offices and 120,000 employees in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan.

SOURCE Jupiter Power