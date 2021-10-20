JURA E8 Chrome Elevates the Home Brewing Experience for Coffee Lovers

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A perfect combination of pleasure, versatility and luxury, the E8 in Chrome (#15371) represents a new generation of JURA's best-selling automatic coffee machine. Boasting a reinterpreted design with increased functionality, it makes a striking visual statement while creating a café-quality coffee bar for the home.

The E8 is packed with features previously found only in premium machines, including the Professional Aroma Grinder for flawless results. When coupled with JURA's state-of-the-art Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®), the best coffees aromas fully develop. The design is intuitive and incredibly easy to operate, with a customizable display.

The innovative E8 brews 17 different specialties, from an aromatic espresso to a trendy cortado – always freshly ground, not capsuled. Those who like their coffee more intense can pep up their cappuccino, flat white or latte macchiato using the Extra Shot function.

Feather-like milk foam or hot milk, for delicious latte macchiato and more, is made easy with the one-touch Fine Foam Frother. The E8's optimized fluid system also enables perfect preparation of long, mild specialties, such as Caffè Barista and Americano.

This advanced model features intelligent preheating and a separate hot waterspout. The one-touch milk system cleaning makes maintenance easy. The intuitive JURA Cockpit displays machine settings and maintenance alerts.

Designed to grind and brew from freshly ground beans, the E8 also has an option for brewing using pre-ground coffee. It incorporates the CLEARYL Smart water filter that ensures water quality. Using the filter has never been easier, as the Intelligent Water System (I.W.S.®) automatically detects it.

The new E8 is also WiFi compatible using WiFi Connect (sold separately). This optional accessory gives multiple users the ability to control the machine and Cool Control from a smartphone using J.O.E.®, an exclusive JURA app – to personalize favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more. Easy to use, WiFi Connect plugs into the service port of the machine, located underneath the water tank lid, and there are no range limitations.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $799 to $5,999. For more information, visit www.jura.com.

