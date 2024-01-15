Jurassic World: The Exhibition Roars into Houston, Texas, opening March 8, 2024 for a Limited Engagement at Katy Mills

Tickets On Sale Now at Jurassicworldexhibition.com

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Jurassic World: The Exhibition set to open in Houston on March 8, 2024, has now become one of the fastest selling exhibitions in history since its launch, and has welcomed over 8 million visitors. After touring cities around the world including London, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Toronto, Atlanta, Sydney, Cologne and Berlin, this global sensation makes its return to Texas.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a family-friendly exhibit of massive proportions based on one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in cinema history. Visitors walk through the iconic Jurassic World gate, where they will explore richly themed environments inspired by the beloved films, coming face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs, such as the towering Brachiosaurus, Velociraptors including Blue, and the most fearsome of all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex! Guests will imagine what it would have been like to roam amongst these breathtaking creatures, and even interact with baby dinosaurs, including "Bumpy" from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous from Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, currently streaming on Netflix.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition will open its gates starting Friday, March 8, 2024, for a limited time in Greater Houston at Katy Mills. Tickets are available now at Jurassicworldexhibition.com.

Admission to Jurassic World: The Exhibition starts at $24.00 for children (ages three to fifteen) and $31.99 for adults (ages 16 and up). Family and group tickets are also available as well as special pricing for senior citizens and students.

For further information about Jurassic World: The Exhibition, please visit Jurassicworldexhibition.com. Follow along on social media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and use hashtag #JWEXHIBITION to join the conversation.

The exhibition engages audiences of all ages in settings inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World franchise and is produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, NEON, and Animax Designs – the creators of the lifelike animatronic dinosaurs.

What They're Saying About Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Michael Silver, President of Global Business Development of Universal Destinations & Experiences said, "We are delighted that Jurassic World: The Exhibition is coming back to the great state of Texas. This amazing exhibition has thrilled and awed more than eight million guests who to travel to Isla Nublar to see its magnificent, life-sized dinosaurs. Thank you to Neon for bringing this immersive exhibition to Houston, and we're confident that fans of all ages will cherish this adventure 65 million years in the making."

Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON said, "We are extremely thrilled to bring Jurassic World: The Exhibition back to the wonderful state of Texas. From visitors who have yet to experience the adrenaline rush from being up close to our larger-than-life dinosaurs, to fans who are returning once again to immerse themselves in this award-winning experience, we are confident that visitors young and old will be in awe with this immersive world of the prehistoric giants. Thank you to our partners for making this possible and I look forward to welcoming huge crowds to our experience!"

About NEON

NEON, formerly Cityneon, is a global leader in creating and producing immersive experiences. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences inspired by the Wizarding World open now in Cologne, Germany, and DC, slated to launch in 2024. The Company also partners with the governments of Peru and Egypt for their original artifact IP experiences, Machu Picchu, and the Golden Empires of Peru and Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs, respectively, plus authentic artifact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, Victoria the T. Rex and Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away. These partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 60 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

About Universal Live Entertainment

Universal Live Entertainment partners with best-in-class entertainment companies to bring today's most popular stories, characters and adventures to life in a city near you. From larger-than-life touring shows to immersive, walk-through exhibitions and family entertainment centers, Universal's world-class entertainment brands are delivered across the globe for families, friends and people of all ages to enjoy. Productions include Jurassic World Live Tour, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, A Minion's Perspective, DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition, The Office Experience, American Ninja Warrior Adventure Parks, Film with Live Orchestra concerts and more.

Universal Live Entertainment is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. With incredible theme park destinations across the globe, Universal Destinations & Experiences offers guests of all ages the most exciting and popular entertainment experiences. Universal theme parks are known for immersive experiences that feature some of the world's most thrilling and technologically advanced film-and-television-based attractions.

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

