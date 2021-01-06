Jurny Enters European Serviced Apartment and Aparthotel Market with New London Location

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , a hospitality tech company pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand accommodations, today announced its expansion into the European serviced apartment and aparthotel market with its first location in London. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leading consultancy firm The MRP Group and London-based Clockwork Group, Jurny will integrate its proprietary technology to streamline operations at Clockwork's property located in the heart of London's historic Square Mile legal and financial district.

"London is one of Europe's largest vacation rental markets and has immense potential," said David Phillips, co-founder and president of Jurny. "This partnership will enable Jurny to expand its global footprint into a key market with a proven industry leader. The MRP Group's core focus on the serviced apartment sector and industry expertise make them an ideal partner to begin our expansion into the European market."

Following triple-digit growth last year, Jurny is on pace to exceed its growth by double with more than 500 units currently under management. The company's rapid expansion has been fueled by increased demand for tech-enabled and contactless solutions to accommodate modern travel requirements and improve operational efficiencies. All of Jurny's branded units are upgraded with smart technology to offer an on-demand experience with instant access to check-in, room entry, temperature control and cleaning and concierge services through a smartphone.

"We are really excited to be partnering with Jurny on their entry into the European market and upgrading our property with cutting-edge hotel technology," said Dhruv Patel OBE, managing partner of Clockwork Group's hotels business.

"London continues to be a highly sought-after location for operators and investors, as demonstrated through our recent track record of transactions in the extended-stay sector," said Narup Chana, director at The MRP Group. "Whilst there has been a gradual move toward tech-led products in hospitality over the last five years, the recent pandemic has only accelerated this transition, and Jurny is at the forefront of that change. This is a brilliant opportunity for Jurny, and I am confident this is only the start of their U.K. growth story."

Clockwork Group was advised by Alyona Antonenko of Keystone Law, and Max Thorne and Narup Chana of The MRP Group. Jurny was advised by Ashley K. Nakamura of Gunderson Dettmer.

