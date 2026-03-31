Just 1 in 57 Crypto Owners Globally Pay Taxes on Their Holdings, New Report Finds

Only 1.76% of global investors report their digital assets to tax authorities, according to a new report by crypto tax calculator Divly. This massive compliance gap leaves millions at risk as frameworks like 1099-DA, DAC8, and CARF drastically increase visibility.

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from crypto tax platform Divly suggests crypto tax compliance remains strikingly low worldwide.

In the Global Cryptocurrency Taxation Report 2026, Divly estimates that only 1.76% of crypto owners declared their assets to tax authorities, equivalent to roughly 1 in 57 globally. In absolute terms, the report's medium scenario points to about 5.3 million declarants versus roughly 301 million crypto owners across the markets studied, while even the high scenario rises only to 3.00% compliance.

The study combines official declarant counts from nine countries with modeled estimates for other markets in a 31-country dataset. Among the countries analyzed, Japan ranked highest at 19.78%, followed by Norway at 14.63%, while Germany stood at 7.71% and the United States at 5.13%.

The Closing Window for Crypto Compliance

The timing matters. In the US, Form 1099-DA is pulling more 2025 digital asset transactions into the 2026 filing season, while in Europe DAC8 and the OECD's CARF are pushing 2026 crypto activity into formal reporting pipelines that begin reaching tax authorities in 2027.

The gap between current compliance and future visibility means millions of investors are largely unprepared for what comes next. Once these automated reporting pipelines are fully active, the shield of pseudo-anonymity will disappear, leaving non-compliant users exposed to unprecedented regulatory scrutiny and mounting tax liabilities

Contact:

Ragnaros AB

***@divly.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13136528

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Divly