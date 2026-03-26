Over 98% of crypto owners globally don't declare taxes, new report finds

Divly's Global Cryptocurrency Taxation Report 2026 estimates that only 1.76% of crypto owners declare for tax purposes, based on official country data and modeled global estimates ahead of a major new reporting era.

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divly, a crypto tax calculator, has published its Global Cryptocurrency Taxation Report 2026, finding that crypto tax compliance appears to remain very low across much of the market.

The report estimates that just 1.76% of crypto owners declare their crypto for tax purposes. Even in Divly's high scenario, the figure rises only to 3.00%, implying that over 97% of crypto owners still appear not to declare.

To reach that estimate, Divly combined official declaration figures, public reporting, and crypto ownership benchmarks. The report found usable official declaration data from nine countries, five of them from the last year. To extend the analysis across the wider market, Divly then analyzed more than 12 million crypto-tax-related searches and used the relationship between tax-search demand and official declaration counts to model low, medium, and high compliance scenarios.

The official data points in the same direction across countries: where declaration figures exist, compliance is often low and in some markets extremely low. At the same time, the report identifies wide differences between countries, with some jurisdictions showing much stronger reporting than others.

The report also lands at a significant moment for the crypto tax landscape. In the United States, Form 1099-DA has begun bringing 2025 digital asset sales into the 2026 filing season. In the EU and other jurisdictions implementing the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, 2026 transactions are already entering reporting pipelines that will begin reaching tax authorities in 2027.

That makes the report a snapshot of crypto tax compliance just before tax visibility increases materially. If reporting still appears this low as those systems begin to take effect, the findings suggest that the global crypto tax gap could face much greater enforcement pressure in the years ahead.

Contact:

Ragnaros AB

***@divly.com

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SOURCE Divly