"JUST DIFFERENT": ZITRO'S ICE BARCELONA 2026 SHOWCASE

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you know Zitro, you know the company doesn't do things the conventional way. This year at ICE Barcelona, that philosophy is on full display with the European premiere of the FANTASY cabinet and an expanded portfolio that spans both the land-based and digital markets.

"JUST DIFFERENT" isn't just a tagline; it's how Zitro operates, how they build products, and this year, how they're approaching their entire presence at the show. Visitors can expect an equally distinctive experience.

ZITRO "JUST DIFFERENT"

At the heart of the showcase is FANTASY, a cabinet built to attract players from the moment they see it. Representing Zitro's next leap in hardware innovation, FANTASY arrives with an entirely new library of games designed specifically for the platform, featuring spectacular animations, graphics, and multimedia elements that wrap around the gameplay to create a complete entertainment experience.

Alongside FANTASY, Zitro will showcase an expanded game library for its popular CONCEPT cabinet, giving operators even more reliable content to drive floor performance. The enhanced portfolio demonstrates Zitro's commitment to supporting operator success with diverse game options, backed by robust platforms that continue delivering results.

Zitro's digital division continues building momentum with four new game releases debuting at the show: Golden Oink Trio, Pan Du, Thunder Coins, and FL Irish. These titles join Zitro Digital's growing portfolio of content designed for online and mobile platforms, extending the company's innovative reach beyond the casino floor and into the rapidly expanding digital realm.

"At Zitro, we've built our reputation on approaching the market differently, and ICE Barcelona will showcase that philosophy across every aspect of our business," said Johnny Ortiz, Founder of Zitro. "The European launch of FANTASY is a significant milestone for the company, and we're confident that operators will recognize the innovation and quality that have always defined our products. We look forward to welcoming the industry to experience what makes Zitro just different."

About Zitro

Zitro is a global leader in the gaming industry, widely recognized for its innovative products and exceptional quality. Founded in 2007 by Johnny Ortiz, the company now operates in more than 50 countries. It offers a broad portfolio of cabinets and games for casinos worldwide, as well as a growing online offering through its Zitro Digital division. Committed to sustainability and corporate responsibility, Zitro actively promotes responsible gaming, works to reduce its environmental impact and supports the communities in which it operates.

For more information, please visit www.zitrogames.com or contact us directly. Follow Zitro on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X for the latest updates.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ZITRO INTERNATIONAL S.A.R.L.