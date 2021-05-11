Just in Time for Summer, Rice Krispies Treats® Brings Back a Fan-Favorite, Rice Krispies Treats Strawberry, & Launches New Neapolitan Ice Cream-Inspired Mini-Squares Variety Pack

Whether you get berry excited about strawberry-flavored marshmallowy goodness, call yourself a chocolate connoisseur or have a taste for the classics, Rice Krispies Treats has you covered. The new Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares: Chocolate, Original, and Strawberry Variety Pack offers choice as well as convenience, serving up the perfect on-the-go snack choice for a family adventure.

The Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares: Chocolate, Original and Strawberry Variety Pack will be available for a SRP of $10.79 for a 64-count box, and Rice Krispies Treats Strawberry will be available for a SRP of $3.39 for an 8-count box and $5.49 for a 16-count box. Find these delicious treats on shelves at retailers nationwide by the end of May.

