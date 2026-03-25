Bryce's Banana Bread & Caramel Latte Protein Powders: Built for Performance, Ready for Real Life.

OREM, Utah, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Ingredients recently announced the launch of two new protein powder flavors developed in collaboration with professional baseball player and two-time MVP Bryce Harper. Designed for peak performance and everyday versatility, the Bryce Harper Just Ingredients Protein line is NSF Certified for Sport®, delivering trusted quality for competitive athletes and home chefs alike.

Just Ingredients Launches New NSF Certified for Sport® Protein Flavors Developed with 2× MVP Bryce Harper

As one of baseball's most recognized athletes, Bryce Harper is known for his power, focus, and relentless work ethic. From game day to practice to meals with his young family, Harper is intentional about what fuels his performance and recovery. The new protein flavors reflect his commitment to real ingredients, science-backed formulations, and uncompromising standards.

"I think all people, in all walks of life, should be able to use this product—it's not just for athletes, it's for everybody. It's going to help you get through your days. It's going to help you have something different than the regular protein that you get somewhere else that has additives and dyes and sugars and everything else in it. This is something that is really close to my heart, and something that I've always wanted to do," said Bryce Harper, 2x MVP & 8x All-Star pro baseball player.

The new Just Ingredients Protein Powder flavors are Bryce's Caramel Latte and Bryce's Banana Bread, inspired by Harper's viral TikTok videos. The protein powders are formulated to support muscle recovery, strength, and athletic performance. NSF Certified for Sport® certification ensures the product has been rigorously tested for quality, safety, and banned substances—providing confidence for professional athletes and active individuals at every level.

Beyond the field, Harper's growing presence as a TikTok barista and chef has inspired fans to embrace real foods as they recreate his go-to drinks, desserts, and feel-good staples. These new flavors are designed to blend seamlessly into smoothies, baked goods, and everyday recipes, making it easy to bring performance nutrition into the kitchen.

"At Just Ingredients, we're committed to delivering products that meet the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. We make products with real ingredients. We flavor with real food, not artificial or even natural flavors that are often used by other brands. For any protein powder in our Sports Nutrition Line, I have two non-negotiables: it has to taste amazing and it has to be NSF certified. I'm proud to say these new flavors exceed both expectations! Partnering with Bryce allowed us to develop flavors that reflect his dedication to excellence while expanding how athletes think about protein—both in performance and in daily life," said Karalynne Call, Founder & CEO at Just Ingredients.

The new Bryce Harper Protein Powders are now available on the Just Ingredients website, and a variety of other Just Ingredients products can be found at Target, Scheels, and other retail partners nationwide.

About Just Ingredients

Founded by certified nutritionist, mother, and top 20 podcast host Karalynne Call, Just Ingredients is dedicated to providing high-quality products that support health and well-being. Known for its transparency and high-quality ingredients, the company has rapidly become one of Utah's Top 2 Fastest-Growing Companies. With a diverse product line of over 200 nutrition and beauty products, Just Ingredients focuses on real ingredients to help individuals achieve their health goals. Karalynne's significant social media influence and Top 20 Podcast continue to inspire and educate people on making informed, healthy choices. For more details and to find other retailers in your area, please visit https://justingredients.com.

Contacts

Kim Austin

Just Ingredients

(888) 488-2584

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Ingredients, Inc.