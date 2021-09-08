Just over a month before the 2021 event Fruit Attraction has already registered 1,200 exhibiting companies to take part

The Trade Fair has established itself as the premier meeting and business tool for international products and services marketing throughout the fruit and vegetable sector value chain.

MADRID, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over a month before the in-person edition of Fruit Attraction 2021, almost 1,200 exhibiting companies from 40 countries have confirmed participation in one of the largest B2B events in the world. The numbers are set to rise in coming weeks as the window to participate in fruit and vegetable sector's premier international event will remain open. The format offered is functional, simple and economical.

The industry has reason to be optimistic about the next in-person edition of the International Fruit and Vegetable Sector Fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, which is to take place from 5-7 October. Fruit Attraction 2021 will occupy eight halls on the IFEMA MADRID site, transforming the city into the global epicentre for fresh products marketing. Innovation, quality and diversity are the main attributes valued by operators and retailers around the world, essential for planning their campaigns in the pivotal month of October.

As well as the in-person encounter, the fair will bring the entire fruit and vegetable community together all year-round with Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect platform, a digital tool that enhances and complements the on-site event with new features to enhance both initiatives. This will make Fruit Attraction far more than a face-to-face industry encounter, offering a new hybrid value proposition that adds the possibilities of technology to the effectiveness of the face-to-face encounters.

*Countries confirmed as of August 30: Albania; Germany; the Netherlands Antilles; Belgium; Brazil; Bulgaria; Chile; Colombia; Ivory Coast; Costa Rica; Denmark; Ecuador; Egypt; Slovenia; Spain; USA; Ethiopia; France; Ghana; Greece; Italy; Kenya; Mali; Morocco; Mexico; Moldova; Netherlands; Panama; Peru; Poland; Portugal; United Kingdom; Czech Republic; Dominican Republic; Senegal; Sweden; Switzerland; Tunisia; Turkey; Ukraine.

