Just Play Unveils Innovative HOLOBRITE Pixie Toy Featuring a Hologram Friend that Visits the Real World

First-of-Its-Kind 'Phygital' Toy is Anticipated as a Must-Have Toy of 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global toy company, Just Play, has launched the HOLOBRITE Pixie, a never-before-seen toy innovation that seamlessly merges play in the physical and digital worlds.

Within the HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern lives a pixie friend named Wren, who first appears as a hologram that children interact with on the high-quality, color screen. She then emerges as a real 5-inch doll, seamlessly transforming back and forth between her two forms.

Anticipated to be a must-have toy of 2024, the new innovative HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern features a hologram friend that visits the real world as a 5-inch doll, offering both physical and digital play.

Children engage with a personalized interactive digital play experience within the lantern after completing a simple game-ified setup. Wren will invite them to play games, choreograph and perform dance moves, read stories and even practice breathing exercises together. Once they've gotten to know their pixie friend in the digital world, she will pop out of the top of the lantern as a beautiful doll with shimmery 8-inch wings, ready for imaginative play. Once Wren is placed back in the lantern, the child will be rewarded for returning Wren to her lantern home with Pixie Points that unlock new games, digital pets, décor items and more.

There are over 200 ways to play with the HOLOBRITE Pixie, and the more kids' friendship with Wren grows, the more fun they'll discover.

"Today's kids move fluidly between digital and offline play with friends. The HOLOBRITE Pixie meets them in both worlds, offering a brand-new interactive friendship play experience," said Sunny Lauridsen, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing at Just Play. "We are incredibly proud of the innovation that Just Play is delivering through HOLOBRITE."

Already expected to be among this year's most popular holiday gifts for kids, the HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern earned coveted spots on Walmart's 2024 Top Toys list and Amazon's 2024 Toys We Love list, and it will be available at Target this fall.

Just Play, the top 10 U.S. toy company behind best-selling toy brands including Disney Doorables, Disney Junior, furReal, Sesame Street and Slinky, unveiled the HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern at toy retailers starting this month for a suggested retail price of $79.99. Visit HOLOBRITE.com for more information and to watch Wren in action. Hi-res images and b-roll are available at https://tinyurl.com/HOLOBRITEpresskit.

About Just Play, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and is a top 10 toy company according to Circana for the past 5 years. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit JustPlayProduct.com or follow the company on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) or Facebook/JustPlay.

