Just Salad and Acclaimed NYC Chef Marc Forgione Welcome Spring with New Seasonal Recipe Collaboration

The "Chopped Mezze" Salad, Created by Chef Forgione and Available Exclusively on Just Salad's Spring Menu, is One of Four New Seasonally Inspired Recipes

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, announced today the launch of its new spring menu featuring a limited-edition "Chopped Mezze" salad, created in collaboration with NYC Chef Marc Forgione, alongside three new seasonally inspired recipes. Chef Forgione, owner of Respect Hospitality Group and the youngest NYC chef/owner to receive a Michelin star in the U.S., joins Just Salad's impressive roster of partners who share the brand's commitment to continuously exploring new ingredients and designing flavorful, innovative recipes for every season.

Chef Marc Forgione x Just Salad Partnership Just Salad's Chopped Mezze

"This partnership was born out of a mutual appreciation for crafting quality dishes that elevate the culinary experience," said Chef Forgione. "The Greek Salad is a timeless classic that celebrates the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, and I'm excited to bring Just Salad customers my own unique twist on this beloved dish while showcasing the freshest produce and essence of the season."

Chef Forgione's "Chopped Mezze" salad adds two new limited-time ingredients to the menu exclusively for this recipe. Kalamata Olives, a Greek salad staple, deliver a rich, salty taste of the Mediterranean, while Dried Oregano serves as the zesty star ingredient in Marc's homemade dressing.

Chopped Mezze: Supergreens Blend, Regenerative Organic Chickpeas, Sliced Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Hemp Hearts



Supergreens Blend, Regenerative Organic Chickpeas, Sliced Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Hemp Hearts Oregano Vinaigrette: Red Wine Vinegar , Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Dried Oregano, Salt & Pepper

"Culinary partnerships are an essential ingredient in Just Salad's continued mission of offering healthy, sustainable options and enhanced flavor profiles for our customers," said Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad. "Chef Forgione was a natural fit to collaborate with, as he shares our passion for using ingredients to inspire innovation and developing recipes with flavor, quality, and freshness in mind."

In addition to the "Chopped Mezze" salad, Just Salad's spring menu features three brand-new seasonally inspired recipes as well as a returning fan-favorite soup special for customers. Committed to offering a broad range of menu options that align with the brand's climate mission, Just Salad has partnered with Fable Food Co, the Australian brand that is reimagining mushrooms, to offer Fable® BBQ Shiitake as part of the new menu rollout.

By improving the texture and elevating the natural flavors of mushrooms, Fable brings you delicious, succulent, umami-rich proteins without compromising taste or quality, made 100% carbon neutral. Packed with 16g of protein, Just Salad's seasonal "BBQ Shroom Bowl" features the new Fable® BBQ Shiitake mushrooms alongside additional LTO ingredients for spring, including a savory Sesame Edamame Mix and flavorful Miso Kale Slaw.

Just Salad's spring menu will be available in-store, online and in-app through late June:

Protein Power (35g protein): Extra Crisp Romaine + Baby Spinach, Oven Roasted Chicken, Cage-Free Jammy Egg, Hass Avocado, Black Lentils, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Sliced Carrots, Tajin ® Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Homemade Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Extra Crisp Romaine + Baby Spinach, Oven Roasted Chicken, Cage-Free Jammy Egg, Hass Avocado, Black Lentils, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Sliced Carrots, Tajin Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Homemade Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette Peruvian Chicken Bowl: Regenerative Brown Rice + Shredded Kale, Braised Chicken Thigh, Grated Cotija, Hass Avocado, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Onions, Roasted Corn, Furikake Shake, Homemade Green Aji Sauce + Fresh Lime

Regenerative Brown Rice + Shredded Kale, Braised Chicken Thigh, Grated Cotija, Hass Avocado, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Onions, Roasted Corn, Furikake Shake, Homemade Green Aji Sauce + Fresh Lime BBQ Shroom Bowl: Supergreens Blend + Regenerative Brown Rice, Fable ® BBQ Shiitake, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Miso Kale Slaw, Sesame Edamame Mix, Homemade Miso Ginger Vinaigrette

Supergreens Blend + Regenerative Brown Rice, Fable BBQ Shiitake, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Miso Kale Slaw, Sesame Edamame Mix, Homemade Miso Ginger Vinaigrette Seasonal Soup Special: Organic Kale and Sweet Potato

To learn more about Just Salad's seasonal menu items and place an order online, visit https://justsalad.com/. For more information about Chef Forgione and Respect Hospitality Group, visit https://www.respecthospitality.com/.

ABOUT JUST SALAD

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies. Empowering customers to "Eat with Purpose," Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world's largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 80 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

ABOUT RESPECT HOSPITALITY GROUP

Chef Marc Forgione's Respect Hospitality Group includes three iconic NYC restaurants: Restaurant Marc Forgione, Peasant and Trattoria One Fifth. At his eponymous restaurant Chef Forgione showcases his innovative yet approachable New American cuisine using the best seasonal and local ingredients. This award-winning restaurant opened in Tribeca in 2008 and will soon move to its new home, just around the corner on Hudson Street. Located in Nolita, Peasant specializes in rustic wood-fired Italian cooking, handmade pastas and Italian wines. Trattoria One Fifth takes its name from its iconic address in Greenwich Village. The lively bar and restaurant features handmade pastas, artisanal pizzas, and more. All three restaurants share the same careful attention to ingredients and service, helping to make them some of NYC's best.

Media Contact

Nicole Natoli, Just Salad

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Salad