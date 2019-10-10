Just Salad Partners Exclusively with Grubhub to Launch Virtual Health Tribes™ Restaurant

Supporting Just Salad's "Healthy for Everyone" mission, Health Tribes customers can find nutritionist-verified recipes based on their individual dietary preferences. Just Salad developed the Health Tribes virtual restaurant to provide curated recipes for those following Keto, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Paleo diets.

"Just Salad has always been dedicated to making healthy food accessible to everyone, and the Health Tribes brand is a continuation of that mission," said Stephen Swartz, VP of Marketing at Just Salad. "As the dietary needs and preferences of our guests evolve, we're taking this step with Grubhub to evolve right alongside them."

"Whether it's picking up on the go or ordering lunch to the office, Just Salad has recognized the changing tastes of consumers, and we're excited to partner with them on this new concept. We want to empower our diners to find what they want - and need - for their own lifestyle, and the new Health Tribes menu is making that possible," said Raleigh McClayton, VP & GM, Business Development/Enterprise at Grubhub. "By leveraging our data and insights across the platform, we were able to work with Just Salad to help strategically inform new concepts and menus, and we see this as the first phase of innovation around their virtual restaurant concepts."

In addition to existing favorites like The California (Keto, Gluten-Free, and Paleo) and Tokyo Supergreens with Tofu (Vegan), Health Tribes features exciting new salad and warm bowl recipes developed by Just Salad's R&D team, including:

Feisty Fiesta Bowl (Vegan): Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Red Cabbage, Corn, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Tortilla Chips, Cilantro

Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Red Cabbage, Corn, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Tortilla Chips, Cilantro Beyond Tex Mex (Vegan): Supergreens Blend, Beyond Beef® Meatballs, Black Beans, Corn, Pickled Red Onions

Supergreens Blend, Beyond Beef® Meatballs, Black Beans, Corn, Pickled Red Onions Mushroom Harvest Bowl (Vegan): Black Rice + Bulgur Wheat, Supergreens Blend, Organic Sesame Tofu, Roasted Balsamic Mushrooms, Broccoli, Carrots

Black Rice + Bulgur Wheat, Supergreens Blend, Organic Sesame Tofu, Roasted Balsamic Mushrooms, Broccoli, Carrots Warm Shawarma Bowl (Keto): Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Baby Spinach, Warm Chicken Shawarma, Pickled Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro (Net Carbs: 17g)

Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Baby Spinach, Warm Chicken Shawarma, Pickled Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro (Net Carbs: 17g) Spicy Buffalo Bowl (Keto): Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Kale, Grilled Chicken, Sharp White Cheddar, Celery, Carrots (Net Carbs: 15g)

Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Kale, Grilled Chicken, Sharp White Cheddar, Celery, Carrots (Net Carbs: 15g) Pesto Parm (Keto) : Kale + Spinach, Red Cabbage, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes (Net Carbs: 12g)

Kale + Spinach, Red Cabbage, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes (Net Carbs: 12g) Protein Power (Paleo): Romaine + Arugula, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes

Romaine + Arugula, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes Mediterranean Bowl (Paleo): Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Arugula, Warm Chicken Shawarma, Carrots, Cucumbers

Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Arugula, Warm Chicken Shawarma, Carrots, Cucumbers Cauli-Crunch Bowl (Paleo): Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice, Arugula, Grilled Chicken, Pumpkin Seeds, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots

Just Salad has been committed to making healthy food accessible since its founding in 2006. The company offers 10 items under $10 and over 6,500 possible build-your-own meal combinations, making healthy eating possible for any budget or lifestyle.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast casual concept that cultivates healthier lifestyles by serving real food at an affordable price. With the freshest salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, and more, there's something healthy for everyone. Just Salad is the home of the World's Largest Restaurant Reusable Program, saving over 75,000 pounds of plastic each year through its reusable bowl program. The company was founded in 2006 in New York City and now employs over 1,000 teammates across nearly 50 locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Dubai. Learn more at justsalad.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

