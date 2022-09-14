JustAnswer Announces It Has Helped Raise More Than a Half Million Dollars for Ukraine Relief Efforts

Just past six-month mark since start of war, JustAnswer surpasses $600K milestone in support of Ukraine and pledges continued support

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer , a platform that connects people with experts for on-demand professional help, announced today that the company – through its partnership with the nonprofit Arizae Foundation – has raised over $600,000 for Ukraine relief efforts since the Russian invasion in February. The milestone comes on the heels of Ukraine's recent success retaking the Kharkiv region and signs of a turning tide in the 200-day-old war.

Donations raised through JustAnswer, which employs approximately 290 people in Ukraine, and Arizae, working with the Lviv IT Cluster in Ukraine, have helped:

Create seven fully equipped shelters in Western Ukraine

Deliver medical supplies and humanitarian aid to those in need in Kharkiv and Kyiv combat zones and the Lviv Military Hospital

combat zones and the Lviv Military Hospital Provide supplies to defenders including bulletproof vests and helmets, night vision systems, patrol drones, etc. – many of which were hand-delivered by JustAnswer CEO and Founder Andy Kurtzig and his family

and his family Protect critically important IT infrastructure by partnering with SpaceX and ordering almost 1,000 Starlink devices

Support the creation of a satellite defense system through the Sky Project

Launch a new safety project called VISION in partnership with the Ukraine National Police that equips Lviv with security cameras and face recognition systems to detect all saboteur groups and criminals, prevent crimes and find fugitives

"From the day JustAnswer first established an office in Ukraine and throughout these incredibly challenging times since the Russian invasion in February, we have remained 100% committed to Ukraine and our team there," said JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig. "Many other companies have pulled out of Ukraine or scaled back operations there, but that's exactly what Putin wants. We're not going to run away. The Ukrainian people are smart, kind and honest people who have been fighting for their freedom for hundreds of years, including lots of progress in the last 35 years. And, they've been getting very close to full independence over the last 8 years. We stand with Ukraine and will continue to fight for Ukraine's freedom."

About JustAnswer

JustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.

