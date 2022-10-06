JustAnswer Announces Opening of National Mental Health Center in Ukraine Providing Free Professional Help for PTSD and Trauma-Related Conditions

New 5,000-square foot facility will offer free services from professional psychotherapists and psychiatrists for more than 15,000 people before year-end, 40,000 in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, a platform that connects people with experts for on-demand professional help, announced today the opening of a new National Mental Health Center in Lviv, Ukraine that will provide free and low-cost services from professional psychotherapists and psychiatrists to treat Ukrainians suffering PTSD and other stress-related mental health conditions.

New National Ukraine Mental Health Center Funded by JustAnswer Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig at the New National Mental Health Center for Ukraine

Funded by JustAnswer through its nonprofit the Arizae Foundation and in partnership with Lviv IT Cluster, the new Lviv Mental Health Center will provide up to 15,000 therapy sessions this year, and up to 40,000 consultations in 2023 – including adults, kids and families with loved ones suffering the trauma, stress and anxiety of living under the conditions of war. Housed in a newly renovated building adjacent to the Lviv Emergency City Hospital that previously served as a general health clinic for non-urgent care, the new facility now offers 5,000 square feet of space specially equipped for individual and group work, staffed by over a dozen professional psychotherapists and psychiatrists.

As noted in a recent NY Times story, dealing with the stress of living under siege is taking a significant psychological toll on Ukrainian citizens. The new center, which will function permanently as the main state mental health center in Ukraine aims to provide much needed mental health services at scale. For the first three months, the center will provide services free for all citizens. After three months, patients can access services for free with a therapist prescription or without a prescription, but at a reduced price that's half the general market rate.

"We help people. That is JustAnswer's mission and that's why we knew we needed to help the Ukrainian people cope with the trauma of war by funding this center," explains JustAnswer CEO & Founder Andy Kurtzig, whose San Francisco-based company employs about 300 people – one-third of its workforce – in Ukraine and has raised more than $600,000 for Ukraine since the Russian invasion. "With physical trauma, that's something everyone understands because they can see it. But with psychological trauma, it's difficult to see but equally important to treat properly in order to preserve life, the economy and the community. This center will help everyone from injured soldiers and their families to people stressed from missiles landing near them."

