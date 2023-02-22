JustAnswer Launches Easy Tool to Immediately Verify ChatGPT-Generated Responses Via a Vetted Human Expert

New ChatGPT Verifier Site From Popular Expert Platform Offers Peace of Mind for Life's Critical Questions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular expert platform JustAnswer has launched a new tool that enables people to quickly verify the accuracy of results generated by ChatGPT with board-certified doctors, licensed accountants, lawyers and other vetted professionals in over 150 categories.

JustAnswer ChatGPT Verifier allows you to check AI-generated response via human experts

While everyone is talking about ChatGPT and the applications for this technology in business and everyday life, concerns remain about the accuracy and bias of the results. Many worry whether they can truly trust an AI-generated response with an important issue related to their health, the health or welfare of their children, pets, home or finances. With the JustAnswer ChatGPT Verifier , now you can get the peace of mind of checking these AI-generated responses with a live human expert in the field available online anytime day or night.

How ChatGPT Verifier Works

Once a user submits their GPT answer, JustAnswer analyzes the response and determines how to categorize it. The user will then be connected with a JustAnswer expert in that category who will then review the GPT answer and provide feedback on its accuracy. Users can communicate with these experts via email, text, or phone to provide additional context or ask follow-up questions. This back-and-forth communication ensures that the Expert has all the necessary information to accurately verify the GPT answer. The ChatGPT verifier is available 24/7, so users can get the help they need, when they need it, from the comfort of their own home.

"While the potential for ChatGPT and other AI-related technology is extremely exciting, when the information you are seeking could be life-saving or critical to the well-being of your legal status or finances, the counsel of an actual human expert can be invaluable," said JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig. "This new service allows for that peace of mind."

JustAnswer has been connecting consumers with verified and vetted professionals online since 2003 and has helped over 10 million people get the right answers to their life dilemmas. The site has about 12,000 experts across more than 150 categories including health, legal, finance, veterinary, tech, home improvement and more.

About JustAnswer

JustAnswer is a platform that connects people with live doctors, lawyers, vets, mechanics and other verified and vetted experts for real-time, online professional help. Featuring more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer has helped more than 22 million customers across 196 countries since 2003. For more information, visit www.Justanswer.com .

Media Contact:

Aimee Grove for JustAnswer: [email protected]; phone: 415-706-1906

SOURCE JustAnswer