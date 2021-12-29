JustAnswer Year in Review "Curiosity Report" Unveils 2021's Top Trending Topics

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the leading online platform connecting people with doctors, lawyers, veterinarians, mechanics and other experts for real-time professional help, today unveiled 2021's top trending topics according to number of questions per topic received on the site this year.

Which question topics rose -- and which fell -- in 2021 Top 10 Expert Categories on JustAnswer by number of questions in 2021

Homeopathy, Etiquette, Antique Appraisals, Financial Software and Dream Interpretation were among the topics that saw the biggest year-over-year growth on JustAnswer this year according to an analysis of more than 3.1 million questions fielded by experts between January 1st, 2021 and December 20, 2021. In addition, according to the JustAnswer 2021 Year in Review Curiosity Report , people were especially curious about Bird Health (+48%), Reptile Behavior (+17%), Smartphones (+169%) and Office Equipment (+96%).

Some of the more interesting highlights from the data:

Etiquette questions surged 65% and Wedding questions rose 30%

With social gatherings picking back up post-vaccine, especially around the holidays, people had many questions about navigating the new social terrain as we "got back out there." Similarly, people got back to planning in-person nuptials in 2021, stimulating a new array of questions related to wedding planning and logistics in 2021.

With social gatherings picking back up post-vaccine, especially around the holidays, people had many questions about navigating the new social terrain as we "got back out there." Similarly, people got back to planning in-person nuptials in 2021, stimulating a new array of questions related to wedding planning and logistics in 2021. Dream interpretation questions rose 19%

In a year of continued uncertainty, more people seem to turn to expert sources for help translating their unconscious thoughts into daily life meaning.

In a year of continued uncertainty, more people seem to turn to expert sources for help translating their unconscious thoughts into daily life meaning. Homeopathy questions increased 108% – but so did Pharmacy questions (+48%)

2021 found people more interested than ever in natural health and wellness remedies per the increase in homeopathy on JustAnswer. However, questions about traditional drugs and medications also rose 48%.

2021 found people more interested than ever in natural health and wellness remedies per the increase in homeopathy on JustAnswer. However, questions about traditional drugs and medications also rose 48%. Laptops (+56% ), Smartphones (+169% ) & Financial Software (+175%) gained steam – but Gaming System questions dropped 32%

Remote work remained the reality for a huge number of us in 2021, and the number of questions related to work-oriented technology on JustAnswer reflected this reality. At the same time, it seems that increased in-person socializing post-vaccine could be dimming the impulse to retreat into a dark bedroom for video games.

Remote work remained the reality for a huge number of us in 2021, and the number of questions related to work-oriented technology on JustAnswer reflected this reality. At the same time, it seems that increased in-person socializing post-vaccine could be dimming the impulse to retreat into a dark bedroom for video games. Homework help questions fell 22%

As schools opened back up for in-person learning, students (and parents) were less apt to seek help from online experts with class assignments or tricky math problems.

As schools opened back up for in-person learning, students (and parents) were less apt to seek help from online experts with class assignments or tricky math problems. Boats questions declined 16% – but RV questions grew by 27%

People still took to the outdoors for Covid-safe forms of recreation last year, but it seems RVs maintained and grew in popularity, while boating lost its luster.

People still took to the outdoors for Covid-safe forms of recreation last year, but it seems RVs maintained and grew in popularity, while boating lost its luster. Firearms questions declined 39%

While statistics show that handgun sales rose during the early days of shelter-in-place and during the 2020 rioting, JustAnswer saw a decline in questions for its firearms experts this year.

Category View: Cars, Computers, Appraisals & Veterinarian Questions Surged

From the broader perspective of overall expert categories on JustAnswer, experts in the categories of Cars (especially RVs and Japanese and Korean models), Computers, (especially laptops and financial software), Appraisals and Veterinarian (particularly birds, horses and reptiles) saw the largest increases.

"The past two years since the start of the pandemic have shown unprecedented growth on JustAnswer, with millions of people around the world visiting our site to find answers and advice from vetted and verified professionals," said Andy Kurtzig, CEO and Founder of JustAnswer. "Our experts answered more than 3.1 million questions – and reviewing some of the patterns in these questions can tell us a lot about what's really worrying people at any given time. Or where people are most in genuine need of fast and affordable help."

Kurtzig noted that JustAnswer is actively recruiting to hire additional experts in some of the high growth categories to fulfill increased demand. For example, antique and collectibles specialists, accountants, veterinarians (particularly for exotic animals) and tech support experts are at the top of the list for JustAnswer hiring in 2022.

For a full rundown on the Top 10 fastest growing categories for questions in 2021 along with a collection of the most random and off-the-wall queries we received this year, please visit https://www.justanswer.com/blog/justanswer-2021-year-end-curiosity-report.

About JustAnswer

JustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 700 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.

Media Contact:

Aimee Grove

[email protected]

(415) 706-1906

SOURCE JustAnswer