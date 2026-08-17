JustFoodForDogs Expands Veterinary Support Diet Line with New Digestive Care Recipe and Updated Metabolic + Weight Control Formula

The #1 Vet Recommended Fresh Dog Food Brand Expands Offerings With New Digestive Care and Metabolic + Weight Control Options

Key Takeaways:

New Digestive Care Low Fat Veterinary Support Diet provides fresh nutrition to support dogs with gastrointestinal conditions and/or pancreatitis by providing a novel protein, balanced fiber, and ultra-low fat content.

provides fresh nutrition to support dogs with gastrointestinal conditions and/or pancreatitis by providing a novel protein, balanced fiber, and ultra-low fat content. Metabolic + Weight Control recipe now features lower glycemic index carbohydrates and a single-protein formula for weight management and to nutritionally support pets with diabetes mellitus.

recipe now features lower glycemic index carbohydrates and a single-protein formula for weight management and to nutritionally support pets with diabetes mellitus. All Veterinary Support Diets are formulated by board-certified veterinary nutrition specialists using fresh, human-grade ingredients and are available with a prescription.

JustFoodForDogs continues to invest in Rx innovation, with additional product launches planned for 2027.

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs, the science-backed fresh dog food company, today announced the expansion of its Veterinary Support Diet portfolio with the launch of Digestive Care, a new prescription fresh dog food formulated for dogs with gastrointestinal conditions, and an updated formula for its Metabolic + Weight Control diet.

The additions expand JustFoodForDogs' lineup of veterinarian-developed fresh dog food, providing veterinary professionals and pet parents with whole-food nutrition options prescribed for managing common canine health conditions. The company also plans to introduce additional Veterinary Support diets in early 2027.

What is the new JustFoodForDogs Digestive Care diet?

The new Digestive Care Veterinary Support Diet is formulated to support dogs with gastrointestinal disorders, including digestive sensitivities and conditions requiring easily digestible nutrition.

Key features include:

Complete and balanced nutrition

Fresh, human-grade ingredients

Novel protein, ultra-low fat content, and moderate fiber levels to support digestive health

Formulated by board-certified veterinary nutrition specialists

Available exclusively with a veterinarian's prescription

What's changed in the Metabolic + Weight Control recipe?

JustFoodForDogs also updated its Metabolic + Weight Control Veterinary Support Diet to better support dogs requiring nutritional management for weight and blood sugar control.

Recipe improvements include:

Barley and peas added as lower glycemic index carbohydrate sources

Turkey liver replaces beef liver to create a single-protein formula

Balanced, diverse fiber profile to support gut health during weight loss

Complete and balanced nutrition for long-term feeding

The updated recipe is designed to support veterinarians treating overweight dogs or dogs requiring specialized nutritional support while maintaining the palatability associated with fresh food.

"Nutrition plays a critical role in supporting a dog's health, especially when managing chronic or complex medical conditions," said Dr. Chris Margrey, board-certified veterinary nutritionist and Director of Veterinary Nutrition at JustFoodForDogs. "Our Veterinary Support Diets are built on the same whole-food foundation as everyday meals, helping dogs enjoy eating therapeutic diets while making it easier for pet parents to stay consistent with the nutrition their veterinarian prescribed."

How Do JustFoodForDogs Veterinary Support Diets differ from traditional prescription dog food?

Unlike many traditional diets, JustFoodForDogs Veterinary Support Diets are made from fresh, human-grade ingredients and require a veterinarian's prescription.

Every recipe is developed by the company's veterinary team, including board-certified specialists in veterinary nutrition, toxicology, and dermatology, and is designed for the long-term nutritional management of specific medical conditions.

Each formula is:

Made with human-grade ingredients

Tested through independent human food laboratories

Formulated to meet or exceed AAFCO nutritional standards

JustFoodForDogs Full Prescription Diet Lineup

With the addition of Digestive Care, JustFoodForDogs continues to offer one of the most comprehensive therapeutic support fresh dog food portfolios available, including:

Digestive Care Low Fat

Metabolic + Weight Control

Renal Support Low Protein

Hepatic Support Low Fat

Critical Care Support

Pantry Fresh Renal Support Low Protein

Pantry Fresh Hepatic Support Low Fat

The company also continues to formulate customized therapeutic diets for dogs with complex medical conditions in collaboration with veterinarians.

More than a decade of fresh therapeutic nutrition

JustFoodForDogs has specialized in therapeutic fresh nutrition for more than a decade. While the company has offered customized diets since its founding, it officially introduced its Veterinary Support Diet line in 2012 to make fresh therapeutic nutrition more accessible and affordable for dogs requiring long-term dietary management.

The new Digestive Care Low Fat Veterinary Support Diet and updated Metabolic + Weight Control formulas are now available by veterinary prescription.

Pet owners should consult their veterinarian to determine whether a Veterinary Support Diet is appropriate for their dog.

For more information about JustFoodForDogs Veterinary Support Diets, visit JustFoodForDogs.com or speak with your veterinarian.

About JustFoodForDogs

Founded in 2010, JustFoodForDogs revolutionized the fresh whole food movement for dogs when it opened the first open-to-the-public kitchen cooking food for dogs. The company's mission is to increase the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a clinically proven, balanced, whole-food diet. All JustFoodForDogs food is made from human-grade ingredients and recipes are developed by an internal team of experienced veterinarians, including specialists in nutrition, toxicology and dermatology. The brand continues to champion new and higher standards in canine nutrition by partnering with leading veterinary universities to conduct independent research, resulting in six peer-reviewed, published studies that highlight the power of fresh food. Pet parents can find JustFoodForDogs at retail locations nationwide, at their favorite retailers and online. The company's offerings include daily meals, shelf-stable products, supplements and treats. To learn more, visit JustFoodForDogs.com.

SOURCE JustFoodForDogs